NFLPA nominates four players for union president role

As we wait for the NFLPA to decide on the proposed new collective bargaining agreement, there's another decision to be made atop the labor organization's hierarchy.

With sitting NFLPA president Eric Winston set to cycle out of his leadership role, the union must select a successor. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday players will vote for one of four nominees: Chargers tackle Russell Okung (set to be traded to Carolina upon the start of the new league year), Giants safety (and soon-to-be free agent) Michael Thomas, Buccaneers linebacker (and soon-to-be free agent) Sam Acho and Browns center JC Tretter.

Okung, Thomas and Acho are current NFLPA executive committee members, while Tretter is the Browns' third co-alternate representative.

Okung voted against the current CBA proposal, per Pelissero, and he officially filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday in which he accuses the NFLPA staff of conducting CBA negotiations in bad faith. Per The New York Times, Okung's filing accuses NFLPA staff, including executive director DeMaurice Smith, of forcing a CBA vote "over the objections of the executive committee" and of leadership's attempt to prevent him from speaking out about a perceived "lack of transparency" during CBA negotiations.

The opinions of the three other candidates vary on the current CBA. Tretter took the time to explain in detail the specifics of the proposed CBA via Twitter, while Acho has promoted the upside of the deal and urged his fellow NFLPA members to vote in favor of the proposed CBA. Thomas has not made his opinion public.

The NFLPA also announced Monday it has extended its voting window from Thursday to Saturday night, with the deadline arriving at 11:59 p.m. ET.