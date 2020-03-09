NFLPA board extends voting deadline on new CBA

NFL Players Association members are going to get all the time they need to make an informed decision on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The NFLPA announced Monday it has extended the voting window from Thursday to Saturday at 11:59 p.m. ET, thanks to a vote of its board of player representatives to extend the window.

"Every vote matters, and we encourage all players to review the materials sent via email in order to make an informed decision," the NFLPA said in a statement.

The process won't get any quicker, but this could allow for more players to submit votes for approval or denial. We've seen notable players like Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Kenny Stills make public their dissatisfaction with the proposed CBA, while others such as Lions linebacker Devon Kennard and Giants offensive lineman Nate Solder have let their support of the new deal be known.

The delay will allow players additional time to become fully informed before casting their vote, but it will also hold up most NFL business. Rule changes and uncertainty surrounding them are keeping teams from acting, but it does give a larger window for teams to attempt to use both the franchise tag and transition tag on two players with the hopes of getting a long-term deal done with at least one (using the tag as leverage to do so) before a new CBA would remove a tag, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.