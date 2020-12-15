NFL owners to meet virtually to discuss several items including expanding regular season

NFL owners will meet virtually on Wednesday to discuss several items including the option to increase the regular season to 17 games in 2021, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported.

Additional topics will be health and safety as it regards to COVID-19, Super Bowl LV planning and diversity hiring, Battista added.

The NFL and NFLPA announced new COVID-19 testing data Tuesday that showed 14 new positive cases reported among players and 31 among personnel from a period of Dec. 6-12. That marked a second consecutive decrease in weekly reports on player positives.

The expanded regular season and related reduction of the preseason is part of the new CBA that was approved in March. Owners have the ability to increase the regular-season schedule to 17 games at any point between the 2021 and 2023 seasons.