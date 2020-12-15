NFL, NFLPA COVID-19 monitoring testing results from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12

Published: Dec 15, 2020 at 01:08 PM

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for December 6 - December 12.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for December 6 - December 12.:

  • 41,857 tests were administered to a total of 6,960 players and team personnel.
  • 16,340 tests were administered to 2,389 players; 25,517 tests were administered to 4,571 personnel.
  • There were 14 new confirmed positive tests among players and 31 new confirmed positives among other personnel. 

Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug. 1 - Dec. 12:

  • During Monitoring Testing from Aug. 1 - Dec. 12, 187 players and 328 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
  • Approximately 798,960 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug. 1 - Dec. 12 period.

