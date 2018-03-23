NFL offseason questions: How will Seahawks, Patriots fill holes?

The Dolphins have positioned this as a necessary culture change after a 6-10 season, but the bottom line is they have shed a lot of top-level talent in the last two weeks. Gone are Jarvis Landry, Ndamukong Suh and Mike Pouncey. The Dolphins moved quickly on the offensive line, acquiring center Daniel Kilgore and signing guard Josh Sitton, and they added receivers Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson, as well as quarterback Brock Osweiler. The biggest addition, of course, will be the hoped-for return to health of quarterback Ryan Tannehill. But Suh and Landry -- and Pouncey, when healthy -- are dominant players at their respective positions and will not be easily replaced. The prism through which every Dolphins' decision -- every AFC East decision, really -- has to be viewed: Does this get you closer to overtaking the Patriots? It's hard to see that in South Florida right now.