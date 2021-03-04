NFL Offseason Fantasy Mock Draft 1.0: Jonathan Taylor, Travis Kelce go early

Off and running (backs)

To no one's surprise, the first round was running back-heavy. Sixteen of the first 24 picks were running backs with the first-round exceptions being ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ at 1.5 (more on that in a bit), ﻿Davante Adams﻿ at 1.8 and ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ at 1.10. But even within this run on runners, there were some notable events.

Florio took Jonathan Taylor with the third pick -- which was more than just a declaration of love for the second-year RB's potential. It's also a shot across the bow for anyone thinking you might be able to sit back and have Taylor fall in your lap. You might not need to reach quite that high for the Colts' back later this summer, but it's hard to imagine him lasting through the entire first round.

The end of the first round featured a bit of an eye-opener with ﻿Josh Jacobs﻿ going one pick ahead of ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿. I expect there to be some concern about Zeke's ceiling in an offense now centered around ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ but I'd still prefer him to a somewhat limited back in a mediocre offense.

Let's get to the elephant in the room -- Kelce at No. 5.

The early consensus is that the Chiefs tight end will be a first-round pick in most drafts. The only question is how high he'll go. When choosing spots for this mock, I purposely chose fifth as a thought experiment. After those first four players come off the board, there's a big decision to be made. Do you take ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿, whose production could be greatly impacted by whoever the Saints quarterback will be? Maybe you pick ﻿Derrick Henry﻿, who has been a monster as a runner but will never be confused for Kamara with his pass-catching prowess. Or you could pivot and go with a receiver like Adams.

I eschewed all of that and drafted Kelce with the goal of seeing what the rest of my roster might look like. Hey, if you're going to tinker with ideas, there's no better time to do it than a mock draft in March. How'd it turn out? Read on for the answer.

Bulk orders

Once the early rush on running backs died down, it was a matter of waiting to see when the next big positional run would happen. My early prediction was that we'd see a glut of wide receivers coming off the board in the fourth round. That turned out to be one round too early.

The fifth round of this mock saw receivers make up eight of the 12 picks and all of them were players with incredible upside combined with legitimate questions. What is the ceiling for ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ and ﻿Robert Woods﻿ with ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ now in Los Angeles? What can we expect from the Steelers receivers in 2021? Will ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ even be in Pittsburgh? And which versions of ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ and ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ should we bank on this season?

The good news is that for every team that took a wideout in the fifth round, that player was his manager's WR2 or WR3. Not having to rely on that player for potential week-winning performances gives them the flexibility to be patient.

Then there were the quarterbacks. Six signal-callers were taken in the sixth round, reinforcing the idea that you might not be able to sit back and wait until the double-digit rounds to fill the position. Especially if you're coveting a player that can add valuable rushing yards.

Side note: ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ was the first QB selected. No surprise there. What was interesting was that he didn't come off the board until the third pick in the fourth round. I fully anticipated seeing him gone at least one round earlier. If the asking price for the game's top quarterback is coming down, that could make for some interesting early round draft decisions.

Surprise!

As with any mock draft, there were a few thunderbolts…