NFL Fantasy Podcast: Offseason Mock Draft No. 1 (aka Our First Best Guess)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts are conducting a mock draft alongside 10 of their closest pals (1:17). With Marcas drafting in the fifth position and Florio drafting in the third slot, the hosts provide round-by-round draft strategy as they explain each of their picks as well as analyze the choices made by their virtual league mates. At the end of the draft, Marcas and Michael provide their top takeaways following their first mock draft of the offseason (59:43). To round out the show, the hosts honor the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon (1:04:42).