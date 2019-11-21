Around the NFL

NFL: No evidence Rudolph used racial slur at Garrett

Published: Nov 21, 2019 at 09:11 AM

An NFL spokesperson said the league found no evidence to support allegations that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur toward Browns defensive end Myles Garrett just prior to the fight at the end of last week's game.

The fight resulted in Garrett's indefinite suspension without pay which the NFL upheld Thursday.

ESPN and The Washington Post reported that during Garrett's appeal hearing this week in New York he alleged that Rudolph used a slur. The Steelers issued a statement saying Rudolph disputed the allegations.

"Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland," the Steelers said. "He will not discuss this accusation any further and his focus remains on preparation for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals."

Rudolph's agent also released a statement saying "the malicious use of this wild and unfounded allegation is an assault on Mason's integrity."

Garrett issued a statement on Twitter later Thursday responding to the reports.

"I was assured that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and honestly about the incident that lead to my suspension," Garrett wrote. "This was not meant for public dissemination, nor was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed.

"I know what I heard. Whether my opponent's comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans."

Rudolph spoke to reporters Wednesday and read a prepared statement in which he said he regretted his actions last week.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens addressed reporters Thursday after the allegations against Rudolph became public, but before Garrett's suspension was upheld. Kitchens said that any conversations between himself and Garrett about what transpired against the Steelers will remain private.

"I'm not going to say anything about what Myles and I talked about," Kitchens said. "I'll support Myles in every way possible."

The NFL fined Rudolph for his role in the fight. Additionally, Maurkice Pouncey received a three-game suspension which was reduced to two games following appeal. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi received a one-game suspension.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears RB Khalil Herbert (hip) placed on injured reserve

Bears running back Khalil Herbert was placed on the injured reserve Tuesday due to a hip injury.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard undergoes back surgery, will miss remainder of 2022 season

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard underwent successful back surgery on Tuesday morning following several evaluations, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

news

Packers part ways with former third-round WR Amari Rodgers

The Packers announced Tuesday they released former third-round pick WR Amari Rodgers.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have surgery on high ankle sprain, headed to injured reserve

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals and the injury will require surgery, head coach Sean McVay announced on Tuesday.

news

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert to miss extended time with shoulder injury

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury he suffered during Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources.

news

Tom Brady: Buccaneers 'in a better place' with back-to-back wins before bye week

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning two games in a row before their bye week, QB Tom Brady assess the team's 2022 season so far as they enter the final stretch holding first place in the NFC South.

news

Falcons coach Arthur Smith plans to stick with Marcus Mariota at quarterback

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday he plans to stick with Marcus Mariota under center instead of going with rookie Desmond Ridder with Atlanta still in the division hunt.

news

WR Terry McLaurin burns Eagles as Commanders capture big upset win

On a night the Washington Commanders' offense rattled off a whopping 81 plays, keeping the Philadelphia defense on the field for 40:24 of a 60-minute contest, the game plan seemed predictable: Either a handoff or find Terry McLaurin wide open.

news

Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'

On a night the Eagles fumbled away the turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back with enough time for a game-winning score. Instead, Brandon Graham committed a roughing penalty.

news

Nick Sirianni on Eagles' first loss of season: 'You create your own luck and we played like crap'

After winning their first eight games, the Philadelphia Eagles committed uncharacteristic errors on the way to becoming the final team to record a loss during the 2022 season, allow the 1972 Miami Dolphins to celebrate once again.

news

Did Commanders' Taylor Heinicke knock off Carson Wentz' old team and take his spot on Monday?

With Wentz' finger injury having halted the Philadelphia homecoming storyline, Washington Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke grabbed the headlines and perhaps the QB1 job on Monday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE