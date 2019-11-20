Browns DL Larry Ogunjobi's 1-game suspension upheld

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi's one-game suspension was upheld by appeals officer James Thrash, the NFL announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The league statement added that Thrash rescinded an additional fine of $10,527 to Ogunjobi, who initially was suspended last Friday for his involvement in a Nov. 14 skirmish at the end of the Browns' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers,

The ruling came two days after Ogunjobi's hearing with Thrash, who also heard Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's appeal on Wednesday. A ruling on that is expected later in the week, the NFL statement said.

Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey's appeal was heard on Tuesday by appeals officer Derrick Brooks and that ruling is also expected to be issued later in the week, according to the statement.

Pouncey has been suspended three games and Garrett's is an indefinite suspension that will, at minimum, run the course of the remainder of the season along with the postseason (if applicable in the latter instance).

Rudolph, who made a statement Wednesday regarding the incident, will incur a fine, but no suspension.

In a 21-7 Browns victory against the Steelers, Garrett hit Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph late in the game and the two began to scuffle on the ground after the defender remained atop the quarterback. Rudolph pulled at Garrett's helmet and Garrett eventually pulled off Rudolph's helmet. As Garrett was being restrained, Rudolph lunged for his helmet and Garrett swung the helmet and connected atop Rudolph's exposed head.

In the scrum that followed, Ogunjobi shoved over Rudolph from behind. Pouncey repeatedly punched and even kicked a downed Garrett. Garrett, Ogunjobi and Pouncey were ejected from the game.