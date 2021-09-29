NFL, NFLPA and Dapper Labs announce new NFT deal to create exclusive digital video highlights

Published: Sep 29, 2021 at 11:01 AM

NEW YORK and VANCOUVER, BC -- The National Football League, The National Football League Players Association and Dapper Labs, announce today a collaboration to create exclusive digital video highlight NFTs (non-fungible tokens) for NFL fans. The deal aims to drive fan engagement by letting fans collect digital video Moments of the best plays of the season using Dapper Labs' cutting-edge blockchain technology. 

"We are thrilled to partner with Dapper Labs in its launch of NFL digital video collectibles," said Joe Ruggiero, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at the NFL. "We believe blockchain technology has great potential to enhance the NFL fan experience in the future and we are excited to have Dapper Labs as one of our first collaborators in exploring this emerging space."

The all-new digital collectibles will give NFL fans the unique opportunity to collect and own NFTs featuring some of the greatest and the most talked about in-game Moments from leading players week-to-week throughout the season, including current-day superstars and legends of the game. Additionally, fans will get the chance to collect some of the greatest plays from NFL history. 

"From the Hail Murray to the Minneapolis Miracle, magic happens in NFL stadiums. As a league that continually raises the bar, we are proud that the NFL and NFLPA have chosen Dapper Labs to deliver for NFL fans worldwide the Moments they've been waiting for. We can't wait to give the more than 300 million NFL fans the opportunity to own the game that matters to them and engage with the sport in a whole new way," said Roham Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs. 

When the experience launches, NFL fans will find themselves immersed in a world that celebrates their love for the game. Fans will be empowered to purchase and open NFT packs featuring their favorite NFL heroes, show off their newfound digital NFT collections, and trade Moments with other fans. They will also have the ability to buy, showcase, sell, or trade any of their Moments in a dedicated marketplace on Flow. 

"The irreplaceable nature of the NFT captures what is special about sports fandom. Our players are immensely excited for the NFLPA -- in working with our enterprising partners at Dapper Labs and OneTeam -- to make this significant push into the digital collectibles market," said Steve Scebelo, President, NFL Players Inc. the marketing and licensing arm of the NFLPA. "The unique greatness of NFL players will continue to fuel memorable moments both in history and in real-time during the season, which will only deepen the connections they have with their passionate fans."

OneTeam Partners, the group licensing partner of the NFLPA leading their digital media business, facilitated the new deal in collaboration with all parties.

The exclusive NFT experience launches later this season and will take fandom to the next level with access to amazing features, fan activations and community engagement that place fans at the center of epic NFL game action. To learn more, visit nfl.dapperlabs.com.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 29

The Ravens activated receivers ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ and ﻿Miles Boykin﻿ from injured reserve Wednesday. Read here for other updates from around the league.
news

Titans WRs Julio Jones (leg), A.J. Brown (hamstring) could miss Jets game

The Titans' always-heavy reliance on Derrick Henry might be even heavier on Sunday, as the availability of the team's top two wide receivers is in question. Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are both nursing injuries that could sideline them in Week 4.
news

Before Tom Brady takes on Patriots, former NFL players share homecoming memories

Before Tom Brady returns to Foxborough, Brooke Cersosimo talks to former NFL players about their own firsthand memories of facing off against the teams they once fought for.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW