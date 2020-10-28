NFL-NFLPA: 90 percent of active players registered to vote

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced Wednesday that 90 percent of active players are now registered to vote and several teams have reported 100 percent player registrations.

The announcement came less than a week before the Nov. 3 Election Day and was a part of a broader update on the progress of the NFL Votes and #AthleteAndVoter initiatives which were created in August.

The league and players union also announced that as part of the initiatives every player and club/league personnel received a comprehensive voter education along with access to voter information and support.