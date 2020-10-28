NFL-NFLPA: 90 percent of active players registered to vote

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced Wednesday that 90 percent of active players are now registered to vote and several teams have reported 100 percent player registrations.
The announcement came less than a week before the Nov. 3 Election Day and was a part of a broader update on the progress of the NFL Votes and #AthleteAndVoter initiatives which were created in August.
The league and players union also announced that as part of the initiatives every player and club/league personnel received a comprehensive voter education along with access to voter information and support.
Half of the league's 32 teams have committed to using their stadiums and/or team facilities for election-related activities, which include early voting or polling sites on Election Day. All NFL, NFLPA and team facilities will be closed Tuesday "to ensure that every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to exercise the right to vote and may safely support voting efforts in their communities."
The NFL Votes and #AthleteAndVoter initiatives have reached tens of million of people to date, per Wednesday's announcement, and Shaquem Griffin, Shaquill Griffin, Todd Gurley, Cameron Jordan, George Kittle, Laremy Tunsil, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll have participated in national PSAs to encourage people to make their own voting plans.