NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 9

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Josh Allen is dealing with a sprained right elbow, a UCL injury that will limit him in practice this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning. Rapoport added that while it is no sure thing Allen plays Sunday against Minnesota, the belief is that it's the type of injury the quarterback can manage moving forward.
INJURIES
- RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will return to practice on Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy announced. Added McCarthy: “We’ll watch the reps with Zeke.”
- WR James Washington (foot) is "very, very close to being ready" but won't return to practice this week, per McCarthy. Washington has been on injured reserve since Aug. 1.
INJURIES
- TE Ben Ellefson (groin) has been designated to return to practice.
SIGNINGS
- K Matthew Wright, from Kansas City's practice squad. Wright must remain on the active roster for at least three games.