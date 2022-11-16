NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- G Jalen Mayfield (back) has been designated to return to practice, opening his window to return from injured reserve, coach Arthur Smith announced.
INJURIES
- QB Josh Allen (elbow) will be limited in practice today, coach Sean McDermott said.
- FB Reggie Gilliam will miss practice today with an illness, per McDermott
- NT Jordan Phillips will miss practice today with an illness, per McDermott
- NT Tim Settle will miss practice today with an illness, per McDermott
- LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) will not practice today, per McDermott
- LB Matt Milano will miss practice today with an illness, per McDermott
- CB Cam Lewis will miss practice today with an illness, per McDermott
SIGNINGS
- DT Roderick Perry II (practice squad)
- DT Ben Stille (from Dolphins practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- DL Takk McKinley signed to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- WR D.J. Chark (ankle) will practice today, coach Dan Campbell said, as the Lions start his activation window to come back from injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- RB David Johnson (practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. The former All-Pro running back spent the last two seasons in Houston, tallying 1,458 total yards and nine touchdowns on 279 touches.
INJURIES
- WR Corey Davis (knee) will not practice today, per head coach Robert Saleh.
- OL Nate Herbig (leg) will not practice today, per Saleh.
- DL Sheldon Rankins (elbow) will not practice today, per Saleh.
VISITS
- OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is working out Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) placed on injured reserve.
- TE Tyree Jackson activated from the team's physically unable to perform list.
- DE Janarius Robinson has 21-day practice window opened.
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- DT Linval Joseph
- S Marquise Blair (practice squad)
INJURIES
- DL DeMarvin Leal (knee) returned to practice today, opening the 21-day window to activate him from injured reserve.