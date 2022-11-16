Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 16

Published: Nov 16, 2022 at 10:15 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 4-6-0

INJURIES

  • G Jalen Mayfield (back) has been designated to return to practice, opening his window to return from injured reserve, coach Arthur Smith announced.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 6-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Josh Allen (elbow) will be limited in practice today, coach Sean McDermott said.
  • FB Reggie Gilliam will miss practice today with an illness, per McDermott
  • NT Jordan Phillips will miss practice today with an illness, per McDermott
  • NT Tim Settle will miss practice today with an illness, per McDermott
  • LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) will not practice today, per McDermott
  • LB Matt Milano will miss practice today with an illness, per McDermott
  • CB Cam Lewis will miss practice today with an illness, per McDermott
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 3-6-0

SIGNINGS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 6-3-0

SIGNINGS

  •  DL Takk McKinley signed to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 3-6-0

INJURIES

  • WR D.J. Chark (ankle) will practice today, coach Dan Campbell said, as the Lions start his activation window to come back from injured reserve.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2022 · 3-7-0

SIGNINGS

  • RB David Johnson (practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. The former All-Pro running back spent the last two seasons in Houston, tallying 1,458 total yards and nine touchdowns on 279 touches.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 6-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Corey Davis (knee) will not practice today, per head coach Robert Saleh.
  • OL Nate Herbig (leg) will not practice today, per Saleh.
  • DL Sheldon Rankins (elbow) will not practice today, per Saleh.


VISITS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 8-1-0

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 3-6-0

INJURIES

  • DL DeMarvin Leal (knee) returned to practice today, opening the 21-day window to activate him from injured reserve.

Related Content

news

Packers WR Christian Watson ready to build on breakout performance: 'Keep on chopping'

It took until Week 10 for second-round rookie Christian Watson to have his breakout game, but it finally arrived. The Packers wideout torched the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday for four catches, 107 yards and three touchdowns.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor lead Players of the Week

Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor and Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson are among the Players of the Week.

news

Bruce Arians on Buccaneers' pre-Germany struggles: Tom Brady 'was playing bad'

In an interview with Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com, Bruce Arians defended offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who had been under heat for the club's struggles before Sunday's victory over Seattle in Germany.

news

Colts first-time play-caller Parks Frazier on smooth offense vs. Raiders: 'Everything just felt natural'

The Colts earned their first win under interim coach Jeff Saturday in Week 10. Saturday received a lot of credit for the victory under unusual circumstances, but new play-caller Parks Frazier deserves praise for how he handled the script.

news

What the doctor ordered? OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif working out for banged-up Jets

Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is working out for the Jets on Wednesday and could sign to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Bears RB Khalil Herbert (hip) placed on injured reserve

Bears running back Khalil Herbert was placed on the injured reserve Tuesday due to a hip injury.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard undergoes back surgery, will miss remainder of 2022 season

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard underwent successful back surgery on Tuesday morning following several evaluations, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

news

Packers part ways with former third-round WR Amari Rodgers

The Packers announced Tuesday they released former third-round pick WR Amari Rodgers.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have surgery on high ankle sprain, headed to injured reserve

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals and the injury will require surgery, head coach Sean McVay announced on Tuesday.

news

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert to miss extended time with shoulder injury

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury he suffered during Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE