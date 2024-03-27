NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- WR Malik Nabers will meet with Arizona following Wednesday's pro day workout, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per sources.
- S Sam Franklin agreed to terms with Carolina on a one-year deal, the team announced.
- WR Josh Reynolds is signing with Denver on a two-year deal worth up to $14 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Reynolds, 29, caught 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns for the Lions in 2023.
- QB Jayden Daniels will meet with the Broncos after Wednesday's pro day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- WR Malik Nabers met with Jacksonville on Tuesday ahead of his pro day workout, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per sources.
- QB Jayden Daniels will meet with the Raiders after Wednesday's pro day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- QB Jayden Daniels will meet with the Vikings after Wednesday's pro day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- QB Jayden Daniels will meet with the Patriots after Wednesday's pro day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- WR Malik Nabers met with New England on Tuesday ahead of his pro day workout, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per sources.
- QB Jayden Daniels will meet with the Giants after Wednesday's pro day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- WR Malik Nabers had dinner with the Giants on Tuesday ahead of his pro day workout, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per sources.
- WR Malik Nabers met with the Jets on Tuesday ahead of his pro day workout, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per sources.
- WR Malik Nabers met with Tennessee on Tuesday ahead of his pro day workout, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per sources.
- QB Jayden Daniels will meet with the Commanders after Wednesday's pro day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.