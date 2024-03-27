 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 27

Published: Mar 27, 2024 at 01:25 PM Updated: Mar 27, 2024 at 02:38 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

DRAFT

  • WR ﻿Malik Nabers﻿ will meet with Arizona following Wednesday's pro day workout, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per sources.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

SIGNINGS

  • S ﻿Sam Franklin﻿ agreed to terms with Carolina on a one-year deal, the team announced.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS

  • WR ﻿﻿Josh Reynolds﻿﻿ is signing with Denver on a two-year deal worth up to $14 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Reynolds, 29, caught 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns for the Lions in 2023.

DRAFT

  • QB ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jayden Daniels﻿﻿﻿﻿ will meet with the Broncos after Wednesday's pro day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

DRAFT

  • WR ﻿Malik Nabers﻿ met with Jacksonville on Tuesday ahead of his pro day workout, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per sources.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

DRAFT

  • QB ﻿Jayden Daniels﻿ will meet with the Raiders after Wednesday's pro day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

DRAFT

  • QB ﻿Jayden Daniels﻿ will meet with the Vikings after Wednesday's pro day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

DRAFT

  • QB ﻿Jayden Daniels﻿ will meet with the Patriots after Wednesday's pro day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • WR ﻿﻿﻿Malik Nabers﻿﻿﻿ met with New England on Tuesday ahead of his pro day workout, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per sources.
New York Giants
New York Giants

DRAFT

  • QB ﻿Jayden Daniels﻿ will meet with the Giants after Wednesday's pro day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • WR ﻿﻿﻿Malik Nabers﻿﻿﻿ had dinner with the Giants on Tuesday ahead of his pro day workout, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per sources.
New York Jets
New York Jets

DRAFT

  • WR ﻿Malik Nabers﻿ met with the Jets on Tuesday ahead of his pro day workout, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per sources.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

DRAFT

  • WR ﻿Malik Nabers﻿ met with Tennessee on Tuesday ahead of his pro day workout, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per sources.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

DRAFT

  • QB ﻿Jayden Daniels﻿ will meet with the Commanders after Wednesday's pro day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

