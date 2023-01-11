Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 11

Published: Jan 11, 2023 at 12:24 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 10-7-0

INJURIES

  • The Ravens said Wednesday that CB Brandon Stephens had become acutely ill ahead of their Week 18 game against the Bengals, and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital for evaluation. Stephens has since returned to Baltimore, per the team's statement.
Buffalo Bills - logo
Buffalo Bills
2022 13-3

INJURIES

  • WR Jamison Crowder had his 21-day practice window opened, per coach Sean McDermott.
  • DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) will not practice on Wednesday, per McDermott.
  • S Jordan Poyer (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, per McDermott.
  • S Micah Hyde had his 21-day practice window opened, per McDermott.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Kellen Moore, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, has received an interview request for the Panthers' head coach position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • Frank Reich, former Indianapolis Colts head coach, is being interviewed Wednesday for the Panthers' head coach position, per Rapoport.
Cleveland Browns - logo
Cleveland Browns
2022 7-10

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Jim Schwartz, Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant, is set to interview for the Browns' defensive coordinator position on Wednesday, the first candidate to be interviewed for the opening, the team announced.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-12-1

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Bubba Ventrone, the Colts' special teams coordinator, is interviewing for the team's head coaching position Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Minnesota Vikings - logo
Minnesota Vikings
2022 13-4

INJURIES

  • OT Blake Brandel, who suffered a torn MCL, has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve.
New York Giants - logo
New York Giants
2022 9-7-1

SIGNINGS

