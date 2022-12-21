NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Devin Duvernay suffered a broken bone in his foot during practice on Tuesday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Ravens placed Duvernay on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- S Tyree Gillespie (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- QB Josh Dobbs signed to active roster from Lions' practice squad. Starter Ryan Tannehill's status for Week 16 is in doubt after he suffered an ankle injury in Week 15.