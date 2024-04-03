 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 3

Published: Apr 03, 2024 at 12:29 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

TRADES

  • WR Stefon Diggs is being traded to Houston in exchange for a 2025 second-rounder, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Buffalo will also send a 2024 sixth-round pick (No. 189) and a 2025 fifth-round pick to Houston in the deal, per Rapoport.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

SIGNINGS

  • OL Chuma Edoga has agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the team announced.


VISITS

  • Florida State RB Trey Benson is scheduled to visit Dallas for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday and Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
  • Texas RB Jonathan Brooks, TE Ja’Tavion Sanders and DT Byron Murphy are in Dallas on Wednesday for pre-draft visits, Rapoport reported.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

  • The Lions matched the three-year, $12 million offer sheet the 49ers gave RFA Brock Wright, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

TRADES

  • WR Stefon Diggs is being acquired from Buffalo in exchange for a 2025 second-rounder, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Houston will also receive a 2024 sixth-round pick (No. 189) and a 2025 fifth-round pick to Buffalo in the deal, per Rapoport.


Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS

