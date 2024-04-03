NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
TRADES
- WR Stefon Diggs is being traded to Houston in exchange for a 2025 second-rounder, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Buffalo will also send a 2024 sixth-round pick (No. 189) and a 2025 fifth-round pick to Houston in the deal, per Rapoport.
SIGNINGS
- OL Chuma Edoga has agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the team announced.
VISITS
- Florida State RB Trey Benson is scheduled to visit Dallas for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday and Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Texas RB Jonathan Brooks, TE Ja’Tavion Sanders and DT Byron Murphy are in Dallas on Wednesday for pre-draft visits, Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- The Lions matched the three-year, $12 million offer sheet the 49ers gave RFA Brock Wright, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
TRADES
SIGNINGS
- DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi is being signed as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program.