NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 17

Published: Apr 17, 2024 at 10:26 AM Updated: Apr 17, 2024 at 11:06 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

VISITS

  • CB Cooper DeJean of Iowa had a pre-draft visit with the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

VISITS

  • WR Jalen McMillan of Washington has a pre-draft visit with the Bengals today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
New York Giants
New York Giants

VISITS

  • QB prospects Bo Nix of Oregon and Spencer Rattler of South Carolina visited the Giants in East Rutherford this week, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

VISITS

  • CB Terrion Arnold of Alabama concluded a pre-draft visit with the Eagles on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
  • CB Cooper DeJean of Iowa had a pre-draft visit with the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

VISITS

  • CB Cooper DeJean of Iowa had a pre-draft visit with the Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

VISITS

  • CB Cooper DeJean of Iowa had a pre-draft visit with the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

