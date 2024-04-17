NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- CB Cooper DeJean of Iowa had a pre-draft visit with the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- WR Jalen McMillan of Washington has a pre-draft visit with the Bengals today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
- QB prospects Bo Nix of Oregon and Spencer Rattler of South Carolina visited the Giants in East Rutherford this week, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
- CB Terrion Arnold of Alabama concluded a pre-draft visit with the Eagles on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- CB Cooper DeJean of Iowa had a pre-draft visit with the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- CB Cooper DeJean of Iowa had a pre-draft visit with the Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- CB Cooper DeJean of Iowa had a pre-draft visit with the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.