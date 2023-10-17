NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
VISITS
- RB Leonard Fournette will not visit the Bills on Tuesday but has interest from multiple teams, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero added that the free-agent RB is in great shape and will be ready to help someone down the stretch.
SIGNINGS
- S Alex Cook has been signed off the New York Giants' practice squad.
SIGNINGS
- RB Mohamed Ibrahim (practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence was seen at Tuesday's practice with a brace on his left knee, per team reporter J.P. Shandrick. Jaguars HC Doug Pederson announced Monday that Lawrence was considered day to day ahead of Thursday night's matchup versus New Orleans.
INJURIES
- WR Diontae Johnson, who is designated to return from injured reserve, will have his availability determined for Week 7 based on how much he practices this week, HC Mike Tomlin told reporters.