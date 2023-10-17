News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 17

Published: Oct 17, 2023 at 02:02 PM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 4-2-0

VISITS

  • RB Leonard Fournette will not visit the Bills on Tuesday but has interest from multiple teams, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero added that the free-agent RB is in great shape and will be ready to help someone down the stretch.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 0-6-0

SIGNINGS

  • S Alex Cook has been signed off the New York Giants' practice squad. 
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 5-1-0

SIGNINGS

  • RB Mohamed Ibrahim (practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 4-2-0

INJURIES

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 3-2-0

INJURIES

  • WR Diontae Johnson, who is designated to return from injured reserve, will have his availability determined for Week 7 based on how much he practices this week, HC Mike Tomlin told reporters.

