NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
GENERAL MANAGER INTERVIEWS
- Former Giants general manager Jerry Reese will interview on Tuesday.
SIGNINGS
- LB Roquan Smith agreed to terms on five-year, $100 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the league, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Mike Kafka, the Giants offensive coordinator, has received an interview request for the Panthers' head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
SIGNINGS
- CB Herb Miller signed to reserve/futures contract.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Jim Harbaugh, University of Michigan head coach, completed a virtual interview with the team for their head coaching job on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
OTHER NEWS
- LB Quay Walker is not expected to be suspended after ejection for shoving a Lions athletic trainer Sunday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Walker tweeted out an apology for his actions on Monday.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Ejiro Evero, current Broncos defensive coordinator, is being requested for a head coaching interview, NFL Network Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
COACHING DEPARTURES
- Offensive coordinator Liam Coen has returned to Kentucky as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
SIGNINGS
- LB Chris Garrett (to practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- FB/TE Alex Armah signed to reserve/futures contract.