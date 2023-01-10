Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 10

Published: Jan 10, 2023 at 02:34 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-13-0

GENERAL MANAGER INTERVIEWS

  • Former Giants general manager Jerry Reese will interview on Tuesday.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 10-7-0

SIGNINGS

  • LB Roquan Smith agreed to terms on five-year, $100 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the league, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Mike Kafka, the Giants offensive coordinator, has received an interview request for the Panthers' head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.


SIGNINGS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 5-12-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Jim Harbaugh, University of Michigan head coach, completed a virtual interview with the team for their head coaching job on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2022 · 8-9-0

OTHER NEWS

  • LB Quay Walker is not expected to be suspended after ejection for shoving a Lions athletic trainer Sunday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Walker tweeted out an apology for his actions on Monday.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-12-1

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Ejiro Evero, current Broncos defensive coordinator, is being requested for a head coaching interview, NFL Network Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 5-12-0

COACHING DEPARTURES

  • Offensive coordinator Liam Coen has returned to Kentucky as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2022 · 9-8-0

SIGNINGS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 8-8-1

SIGNINGS

  • FB/TE Alex Armah signed to reserve/futures contract.

Related Content

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard admits he, organization 'failed' in 2022 season

Colts general manager Chris Ballard is entering the offseason admitting his mistakes. "Look, I failed. I'm not gonna sit up here and make excuses," Ballard said. "I failed a lot of people. Highly disappointed about where we're at, how the season went."

news

Bears GM Ryan Poles evaluating 'premium positions,' would have to be 'blown away' to draft QB at No. 1

After securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said the team is starting off draft season be evaluating "premium positions." While that normally includes quarterbacks, they'd have to be blown away to take one.

news

Ravens, LB Roquan Smith agree to terms on five-year, $100 million contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with linebacker Roquan Smith on a five-year, $100 million deal that includes $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Giants head coach Brian Daboll: Playoff experience is 'probably overrated'

Head coach Brian Daboll will lead the New York Giants into the postseason for the first time in the big chair Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The lack of playoff experience is something he finds overhyped.

news

Jets DT Quinnen Williams wants new contract ahead of voluntary workouts this offseason

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams made known his offseason desires for a new contract on Monday, telling reporters he plans to skip OTAs if he doesn't have a new deal by then.

news

Matt LaFleur open to Nathaniel Hackett returning to Packers staff in 2023 season

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is open to Nathaniel Hackett returning to the team's staff for the 2023 season.

news

Texans WR Brandin Cooks: I'm not looking to be 'part of a rebuild'

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks says he's not looking to be "part of a rebuild" heading into the 2023 season.

news

Former Colts HC Frank Reich scheduled to interview for Panthers' HC job

Just two months after he was dismissed as the Indianapolis Colts head coach, Frank Reich is on the schedule to interview to become the Carolina Panthers' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

RB Josh Jacobs hopeful of Raiders return, but 'it's got to make sense'

Josh Jacobs is not looking to rush out of Las Vegas as the Raiders running back would like to stay put with the only franchise he's called home thus far in his career.

news

Sean McVay to 'take the appropriate time' to decide on future with Rams

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that he will "take the appropriate time" when determining his future in Los Angeles.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE