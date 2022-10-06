Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 6

Published: Oct 06, 2022 at 10:49 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. VisitNFL.com's transaction hubfor a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 1-2-1

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 3-1-0

INJURIES

New York Giants
2022 · 3-1-0

INJURIES

  • QB Daniel Jones (ankle) will increase his workload during practice Thursday, per head coach Brian Daboll.
  • QB Tyrod Taylor is making progress in the concussion protocol and is expected to travel to London for Sunday game against the Packers, per Daboll.

SIGNINGS

  • LB/S Landon Collins is signing and will head to London, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Collins spent the first four years of his career in New York after the Giants selected him with the first pick of the second round of the 2015 draft.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 2-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB Tom Brady (right shoulder/right finger) returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday's session.

