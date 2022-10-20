NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) limited
- WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) limited
- OT Taylor Moton (knee) limited
- OLB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) limited
- CB C.J. Henderson (concussion) limited
- CB Jaycee Horn (ribs) limited
- CB Donte Jackson (ankle) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) will be limited at practice, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters. Hackett added that Wilson looked "good" when he threw the ball during Wednesday's walkthrough practice.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Elijah Moore was excused from practice to deal with a personal issue involving his family, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters. Moore, who had zero targets in last week's win over the Jets, recently expressed frustration with his role in the Jets' offense.
INJURIES
- S Damontae Kazee (wrist) designated to return from injured reserve
INJURIES
- WR Jahan Dotson left practice early after aggravating his hamstring injury, he told reporters. Dotson said he should be "all right" and just needs to rest it, per The Washington Post. The rookie WR has missed the last two games.