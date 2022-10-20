Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 20

Published: Oct 20, 2022 at 01:51 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 1-5-0

INJURIES

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 2-4-0

INJURIES

  • QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) will be limited at practice, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters. Hackett added that Wilson looked "good" when he threw the ball during Wednesday's walkthrough practice.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 4-2-0

OTHER NEWS

  • WR Elijah Moore was excused from practice to deal with a personal issue involving his family, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters. Moore, who had zero targets in last week's win over the Jets, recently expressed frustration with his role in the Jets' offense.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 2-4-0

INJURIES

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 2-4-0

INJURIES

  • WR Jahan Dotson left practice early after aggravating his hamstring injury, he told reporters. Dotson said he should be "all right" and just needs to rest it, per The Washington Post. The rookie WR has missed the last two games.

Related Content

news

Jets believe Quinnen Williams is destined for All-Pro honor after fast start to 2022 season

Don't look now, but the Jets are 4-2 and their young cast of playmakers is collectively breaking out. At the front of that group is Quinnen Williams, a former first-round pick who has picked the perfect time to elevate his performance.

news

Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey on Tom Brady's sideline outburst: 'That's football'

Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey on Wednesday addressed Tom Brady's much-publicized sideline outburst during last Sunday's loss the the Steelers.

news

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke 'more comfortable' as he prepares to make return as starter

Now that Carson Wentz is out due to a fractured finger, backup Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke is back in the driver's seat, starting this Sunday against the Packers.

news

Cardinals great Charley Trippi, who was the NFL's oldest living Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 100

Charley Trippi, who was the NFL's oldest living Pro Football Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 100. Grant Gordon chronicles the versatile Cardinals star whom Jim Thorpe called the "greatest football player I have ever seen."

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey trying to tune out trade talk

Could the Panthers trade franchise star Christian McCaffrey? With reporters regarding his status swirling, McCaffrey told reporters on Wednesday that he's doing his best to ignore the talk.

news

Week 7 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) medically cleared to play, a full participant in practice

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to play, head coach Mike McCarthy announced Wednesday.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'excited' ahead of expected start vs. Steelers on Sunday

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday that he's "excited" ahead of his expected return to the field this Sunday against the Steelers.

news

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett says RB Melvin Gordon will be starter Sunday vs. Jets

Nathaniel Hackett has done an about-face on running back Melvin Gordon. The Broncos coach announced Wednesday that Gordon would start Sunday against the Jets.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chargers' Staley 'going to stay' with J.C. Jackson despite benching: 'We just need to stay patient'

On Monday night, the Chargers benched highly paid cornerback J.C Jackson for what coach Brandon Staley cited as poor play. But the coach noted Tuesday that Jackson remains part of the club's plans moving forward.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE