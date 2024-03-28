 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 28

Published: Mar 28, 2024 at 11:13 AM Updated: Mar 28, 2024 at 01:36 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS

  • WR ﻿Josh Reynolds﻿' deal with Denver was announced by the team.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

VISITS

  • S ﻿﻿Kareem Jackson﻿﻿ visited Indianapolis, but no signing is imminent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

SIGNINGS

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

SIGNINGS

  • CB ﻿﻿Kristian Fulton﻿﻿'s contract with the Chargers was announced by the team.


VISITS

  • RB ﻿﻿﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿﻿﻿ is visiting Los Angeles on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

RETIREMENTS

  • S ﻿﻿﻿Cody Davis﻿﻿﻿ is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons, he announced on social media. Davis, 34, played for the Rams, Jaguars and most recently Patriots. A veteran special teamer, Davis leaves football with 118 tackles and two interceptions in 144 games played; he scored his lone career touchdown on a fumble return on a kickoff against the Broncos in Week 16 of the 2023 season.

