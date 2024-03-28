NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
- DT DeShawn Williams signed a one-year contract.
- DL Austin Johnson's one-year deal with Buffalo was announced by the team.
SIGNINGS
- WR Josh Reynolds' deal with Denver was announced by the team.
VISITS
- S Kareem Jackson visited Indianapolis, but no signing is imminent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- TE Josiah Deguara
SIGNINGS
- CB Kristian Fulton's contract with the Chargers was announced by the team.
VISITS
- RB J.K. Dobbins is visiting Los Angeles on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
RETIREMENTS
- S Cody Davis is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons, he announced on social media. Davis, 34, played for the Rams, Jaguars and most recently Patriots. A veteran special teamer, Davis leaves football with 118 tackles and two interceptions in 144 games played; he scored his lone career touchdown on a fumble return on a kickoff against the Broncos in Week 16 of the 2023 season.