NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 12

Published: Jan 12, 2023 at 02:27 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-13-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator, has been requested to interview for the Cardinals' head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.


GENERAL MANAGER INTERVIEWS

  • Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager, is interviewing for the Cardinals' general manager job on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 10-7-0

INJURIES

  • QB Tyler Huntley (right shoulder/wrist) was throwing during the open portion of Thursday's practice.
  • QB Lamar Jackson (knee) was not practicing.
  • RB Gus Edwards (concussion) returned to practice with a red non-contact jersey, per the team.
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 13-3-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Carolina Panthers
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator, has been requested to interview for the Panthers' head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
  • Jerod Mayo, Patriots linebackers coach, has been requested to interview for the head coaching job, per Pelissero.
  • Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator, will interview for the head coaching job on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Chicago Bears
2022 · 3-14-0

FRONT OFFICE MOVES

  • Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has been named as the team's next president and CEO.
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 12-4-0

INJURIES

  • WR Tee Higgins returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday due to an illness.
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Brian Flores, Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, is interviewing for the Browns' defensive coordinator job on Thursday, per the team.
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 12-5-0

INJURIES

Houston Texans
2022 · 3-13-1

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Thomas Brown, Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach, has been requested to interview for the Texans' head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
  • Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator, completed his interview for the head coaching job on Thursday.
  • Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator, will interview for the head coaching job on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-12-1

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator, completed his interview for the Colts' head coaching job on Thursday.
  • Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator, will interview for the head coaching job on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Las Vegas Raiders
2022 · 6-11-0

OTHER NEWS

Los Angeles Chargers
2022 · 10-7-0

INJURIES

  • WR Mike Williams (back) was not on the field during the open portion of practice, per multiple local reporters.
New York Giants
2022 · 9-7-1

INJURIES

Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 9-8-0

SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 8-9-0

INJURIES

  • CB Carlton Davis (shoulder) is "good to go," coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday. Davis injured his shoulder in Week 16 and hasn't played since.

