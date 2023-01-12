NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator, has been requested to interview for the Cardinals' head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
GENERAL MANAGER INTERVIEWS
- Ian Cunningham, Bears assistant general manager, is interviewing for the Cardinals' general manager job on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- QB Tyler Huntley (right shoulder/wrist) was throwing during the open portion of Thursday's practice.
- QB Lamar Jackson (knee) was not practicing.
- RB Gus Edwards (concussion) returned to practice with a red non-contact jersey, per the team.
INJURIES
- QB Josh Allen (ankle/right elbow) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) DNP
- DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) DNP
- S Jordan Poyer (knee) limited
SIGNINGS
- WR Cole Beasley (from practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator, has been requested to interview for the Panthers' head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- Jerod Mayo, Patriots linebackers coach, has been requested to interview for the head coaching job, per Pelissero.
- Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator, will interview for the head coaching job on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
FRONT OFFICE MOVES
- Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has been named as the team's next president and CEO.
INJURIES
- WR Tee Higgins returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday due to an illness.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Brian Flores, Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, is interviewing for the Browns' defensive coordinator job on Thursday, per the team.
INJURIES
- OT Tyron Smith (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice.
- C Tyler Biadasz (ankle) full
- DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) limited
- LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) full
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Thomas Brown, Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach, has been requested to interview for the Texans' head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator, completed his interview for the head coaching job on Thursday.
- Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator, will interview for the head coaching job on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator, completed his interview for the Colts' head coaching job on Thursday.
- Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator, will interview for the head coaching job on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Derek Carr's trade market is being evaluated by the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- WR Mike Williams (back) was not on the field during the open portion of practice, per multiple local reporters.
INJURIES
- OT Evan Neal (ankle) was limited in Thursday's practice.
- C Jon Feliciano (back) full
- DL Leonard Williams (neck) limited
- LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) limited
- CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) limited
- S Xavier McKinney (fingers) full
SIGNINGS
- RB Anthony McFarland was one of three players signed to reserve/futures contracts.
INJURIES
- CB Carlton Davis (shoulder) is "good to go," coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday. Davis injured his shoulder in Week 16 and hasn't played since.