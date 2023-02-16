NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING HIRES
- The Panthers will hire Bert Watts as their safeties coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Watts spent last season as the Broncos' outside linebackers coach.
OC INTERVIEWS
- Jim Bob Cooter, current Jaguars pass game coordinator, is being requested for an interview for the Colts' offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- OT Lane Johnson underwent surgery to repair a torn adductor that he was playing through in the postseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that Johnson faces a 10-12 week recovery.
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS
- Eric Bieniemy, the Chiefs' offensive coordinator, is interviewing with the Commanders for their open OC job on Thursday.