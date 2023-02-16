NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 16

Around the NFL

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING HIRES

  • The Panthers will hire Bert Watts as their safeties coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Watts spent last season as the Broncos' outside linebackers coach.
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-12-1

OC INTERVIEWS

  • Jim Bob Cooter, current Jaguars pass game coordinator, is being requested for an interview for the Colts' offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 14-3-0

INJURIES

  • OT Lane Johnson underwent surgery to repair a torn adductor that he was playing through in the postseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that Johnson faces a 10-12 week recovery.
Washington Commanders
2022 · 8-8-1

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS

  • Eric Bieniemy, the Chiefs' offensive coordinator, is interviewing with the Commanders for their open OC job on Thursday.

