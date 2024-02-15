 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 15

Published: Feb 15, 2024 at 01:41 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 2-15-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Daren Bates hired as special teams assistant.
  • Nathan Carroll, son of Pete Carroll, has been hired as the Panthers' pass game coordinator.
  • Scott Cooper hired as director of coaching development.
  • Will Harriger hired as new QBs coach.
  • Keli'i Kekuewa hired as assistant OL coach.
  • Pat McPherson hired as new TEs coach.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 7-10-0

ROSTER CUTS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 11-6-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Andy Dickerson has been hired as offensive line coach.
  • Roy Istvan has been hired as assistant offensive line coach.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 6-11-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Mike Adams has been named the Giants' assistant secondary coach.
  • Frank Piraino was hired as the team's director of strength and conditioning.
  • Drew Wilson was promoted to assistant director of strength and conditioning.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 12-5-0

SIGNINGS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Devin Fitzsimmons has been hired as assistant special teams coach.
  • Jake Peetz, formerly the Rams' pass game specialist, is being hired as the team's offensive pass game coordinator.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-13-0

COACHING NEWS

  • David Blough, former Lions and Cardinals quarterback, was hired as an assistant QBs coach.
  • William Gay, former Steelers cornerback, was hired as an assistant CBs coach.
  • Anthony Lynn will be the Commanders' running backs coach and have a run game coordinator title, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
  • Larry Izzo was officially named as Washington's new special teams coordinator.

