NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 15

COACHING NEWS
- Daren Bates hired as special teams assistant.
- Nathan Carroll, son of Pete Carroll, has been hired as the Panthers' pass game coordinator.
- Scott Cooper hired as director of coaching development.
- Will Harriger hired as new QBs coach.
- Keli'i Kekuewa hired as assistant OL coach.
- Pat McPherson hired as new TEs coach.
COACHING NEWS
- Andy Dickerson has been hired as offensive line coach.
- Roy Istvan has been hired as assistant offensive line coach.
COACHING NEWS
- Mike Adams has been named the Giants' assistant secondary coach.
- Frank Piraino was hired as the team's director of strength and conditioning.
- Drew Wilson was promoted to assistant director of strength and conditioning.
SIGNINGS
COACHING NEWS
- Devin Fitzsimmons has been hired as assistant special teams coach.
- Jake Peetz, formerly the Rams' pass game specialist, is being hired as the team's offensive pass game coordinator.
COACHING NEWS
- David Blough, former Lions and Cardinals quarterback, was hired as an assistant QBs coach.
- William Gay, former Steelers cornerback, was hired as an assistant CBs coach.
- Anthony Lynn will be the Commanders' running backs coach and have a run game coordinator title, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- Larry Izzo was officially named as Washington's new special teams coordinator.