Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 1

Published: Dec 01, 2022 at 10:28 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 8-3-0

OTHER NEWS

  • CB Tre'Davious White had contract restructured to convert $2.97 million into a bonus, saving Buffalo $2.28 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 4-7-0

INJURIES

  • RB Travis Etienne (foot) has "insisted" on playing this Sunday against Detroit, offensive coordinator Press Taylor told reporters Thursday. Etienne, who exited last week's game due to a foot injury, was limited in Wednesday's practice. 
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2022 · 6-5-0

INJURIES

  • OT Trent Brown (illness; questionable) has been added to the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Bills. 


OTHER NEWS

  • OLB Matthew Judon had a simple contract restructure, clearing $2.21 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. 

Related Content

news

Rams LB Bobby Wagner on facing Seahawks for first time: 'It's just another game'

Bobby Wagner, who played his first 10 NFL seasons in Seattle, faces the Seahawks on Sunday for the first time, but the Rams LB is approaching it like any other game.

news

Sauce Gardner, Jets excited for challenge of Vikings' talented offense: 'I love going against the best'

The Jets head north to Minneapolis this weekend, where they'll face a Vikings team loaded with weapons. New York is ready for the test.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among November Players of the Month

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the way when the NFL's Players of the Month for November were released Thursday.

news

Jets RB James Robinson 'upset' over sitting in Week 12: 'Obviously, I didn't come here not to play'

Running back James Robinson, who was acquired via trade in November to seemingly become a key contributor for Gang Green, is miffed about being a healthy inactive in Week 12.

news

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins visits shelter on 'Hard Knocks' to serve domestic violence survivors

The fourth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a poignant off-the-field moment where wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins visited a shelter to serve victims of domestic abuse, an issue close to his heart.

news

Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett downplay rumblings of division in Broncos locker room

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett and QB Russell Wilson downplayed a recent report that Wilson had lost support in the Denver locker room.

news

Matt Rhule on what he'd change from Panthers tenure: 'I think I probably would just have taken another job'

Speaking on "The Season with Peter Schrager" podcast, former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule expressed regret for accepting the job.

news

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. intends to forego bowl game, enter 2023 NFL Draft

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the son of the former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, announced on Wednesday that he intends to forego the Nittany Lions' bowl game and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Week 13 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Rams DT Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss first game due to injury in career

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss his first game due to injury in his career.

news

John Hadl, former Chargers quarterback, dies at age of 82

Former All-Pro quarterback John Hadl has died at age 82, his alma mater, the University of Kansas, announced Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE