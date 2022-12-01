NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
OTHER NEWS
- CB Tre'Davious White had contract restructured to convert $2.97 million into a bonus, saving Buffalo $2.28 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
INJURIES
- RB Travis Etienne (foot) has "insisted" on playing this Sunday against Detroit, offensive coordinator Press Taylor told reporters Thursday. Etienne, who exited last week's game due to a foot injury, was limited in Wednesday's practice.
INJURIES
- OT Trent Brown (illness; questionable) has been added to the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Bills.
OTHER NEWS
- OLB Matthew Judon had a simple contract restructure, clearing $2.21 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.