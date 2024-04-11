NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
OTHER NEWS
- RB Nick Chubb has agreed to a reworked deal to lower his base salary of $11.75 million with the chance to earn it back via incentives, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
VISITS
- TE McCallan Castles will have a pre-draft visit with the Chargers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- TE Jared Wiley will have a pre-draft visit with the Chargers on Thursday, Pelissero reported.
- LSU QB Jayden Daniels is scheduled for a private meeting with the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.