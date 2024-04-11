 Skip to main content
Advertising

News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 11

Published: Apr 11, 2024 at 09:31 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

OTHER NEWS

  • RB Nick Chubb has agreed to a reworked deal to lower his base salary of $11.75 million with the chance to earn it back via incentives, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

VISITS

  • TE McCallan Castles will have a pre-draft visit with the Chargers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
  • TE Jared Wiley will have a pre-draft visit with the Chargers on Thursday, Pelissero reported.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

VISITS

  • LSU QB Jayden Daniels is scheduled for a private meeting with the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, April 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.