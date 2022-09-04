NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Sept. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
INJURIES
- S Jordan Poyer (elbow) returned to the practice field without a non-contact jersey for the first time on Sunday, and told reporters afterward that he's "ready to play" in Sept. 8's season opener versus the Rams. Poyer missed several weeks of practice after hyperextending his elbow early in training camp and the team had cautiously held him out ever since. Coach Sean McDermott also said Sunday that Poyer is "trending in the right direction" and he'd be surprised if Poyer wasn't ready to go.
SIGNINGS
- OL Joe Haeg is signing with Cleveland, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. With right tackle Jack Conklin still working his way back from knee surgery, Haeg provides depth at both the tackle and guard positions. Garafolo adds that the seven-year veteran met with the Raiders last week, but is signing with the Browns instead.
SIGNINGS
- OT Jason Peters is interested in signing with the Cowboys after a successful visit this past week and the feeling is mutual, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Dallas is working toward a deal with the 40-year-old veteran and could sign by Monday, according to Rapoport.
SIGNINGS
- WR Jaylon Moore (practice squad)
- DL Adam Gostis
- DE Mario Edwards (practice squad)
