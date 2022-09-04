Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Sept. 4

Published: Sep 04, 2022 at 10:41 AM
Around the NFL Staff

Buffalo Bills

INJURIES

  • S Jordan Poyer (elbow) returned to the practice field without a non-contact jersey for the first time on Sunday, and told reporters afterward that he's "ready to play" in Sept. 8's season opener versus the Rams. Poyer missed several weeks of practice after hyperextending his elbow early in training camp and the team had cautiously held him out ever since. Coach Sean McDermott also said Sunday that Poyer is "trending in the right direction" and he'd be surprised if Poyer wasn't ready to go.
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

  • OL Joe Haeg is signing with Cleveland, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. With right tackle Jack Conklin still working his way back from knee surgery, Haeg provides depth at both the tackle and guard positions. Garafolo adds that the seven-year veteran met with the Raiders last week, but is signing with the Browns instead. 
Dallas Cowboys

SIGNINGS

  • OT Jason Peters is interested in signing with the Cowboys after a successful visit this past week and the feeling is mutual, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Dallas is working toward a deal with the 40-year-old veteran and could sign by Monday, according to Rapoport.
Jacksonville Jaguars

SIGNINGS

