NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 5

HEAD COACH INTERVIEWS
- Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator, has a second interview scheduled on Tuesday via Zoom for the Cardinals' vacant head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Lou Anarumo, Bengals defensive coordinator, has a second interview scheduled on Friday via Zoom for the Cardinals' vacant head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Brian Flores, Steelers senior defensive coordinator/LBs coach, is expected to have a second interview with the Cardinals for their head coaching job on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
COACHING HIRES
- Ejiro Evero, who previously served one season in Denver as the Broncos' defensive coordinator, is being hired as the Panthers' defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The team later announced it had agreed to terms with Evero.
INJURIES
- DE Myles Garrett limped off the field on Sunday and is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe while competing in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Garrett has X-rays, and they came back negative, Pelissero added.
DEFENISVE COORDINATOR INTERVEWS
- Brian Flores, Steelers senior defensive coordinator/LBs coach, will interview for the Broncos defensive coordinator job on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- QB Patrick Mahomes (high ankle sprain) is expected to be closer to 100 percent for Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles and Kansas City will adjust its game plan as he progresses this week, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
OFFENSIVE LINE COACH INTERVIEWS
- John Benton, former Jets offensive line coach, is expected to interview with the Rams for the same job on their staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.