Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 5

Published: Feb 05, 2023 at 08:20 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-13-0

HEAD COACH INTERVIEWS

  • Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator, has a second interview scheduled on Tuesday via Zoom for the Cardinals' vacant head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
  • Lou Anarumo, Bengals defensive coordinator, has a second interview scheduled on Friday via Zoom for the Cardinals' vacant head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • Brian Flores, Steelers senior defensive coordinator/LBs coach, is expected to have a second interview with the Cardinals for their head coaching job on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING HIRES

  • Ejiro Evero, who previously served one season in Denver as the Broncos' defensive coordinator, is being hired as the Panthers' defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The team later announced it had agreed to terms with Evero.


Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 7-10-0

INJURIES

  • DE Myles Garrett limped off the field on Sunday and is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe while competing in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Garrett has X-rays, and they came back negative, Pelissero added.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 5-12-0

DEFENISVE COORDINATOR INTERVEWS

  • Brian Flores, Steelers senior defensive coordinator/LBs coach, will interview for the Broncos defensive coordinator job on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 14-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Patrick Mahomes (high ankle sprain) is expected to be closer to 100 percent for Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles and Kansas City will adjust its game plan as he progresses this week, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 5-12-0

OFFENSIVE LINE COACH INTERVIEWS

  • John Benton, former Jets offensive line coach, is expected to interview with the Rams for the same job on their staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Related Content

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Sunday's flag football games, skill competitions

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down Sunday's flag football games and skill competitions from the 2023 Pro Bowl Games featuring stars from the NFC and AFC.

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett believed to have dislocated toe at 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Cleveland Browns standout defensive end Myles Garrett is believed to have dislocated his toe while participating in Sunday's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

news

Panthers hiring former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as new DC

The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Sunday to become the team's new defensive coordinator.

news

Maxx Crosby on Raiders moving forward without Derek Carr: 'Tough part of this business'

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that it's a "tough part of this business" with the team likely moving forward without Derek Carr.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on what's changed in one year's time: 'I have a lot more confidence in where we're going'

A year removed from a 3-14 rookie season that didn't go nearly as planned, Jacksonville's first-time Pro Bowler Trevor Lawrence has "a lot more confidence" in where the Jaguars are headed.

news

Budda Baker cites Week 1 blowout loss vs. Chiefs as indication of Cardinals' struggles ahead: 'It showed who was prepared'

Cardinals safety Budda Baker reflected on Arizona's lack of preparedness in training camp and a blowout Week 1 loss to Kansas City as the start of the team's woeful 2022 season.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'very confident' in possibility of returning to Seattle on new deal

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that he is "very confident" that a new deal will get done to return to Seattle.

news

Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs 'grateful' to have blocked for Tom Brady: 'I hope I made him proud'

Bucs LT Tristan Wirfs gauges the temperature of Tampa Bay's locker room following Tom Brady's retirement this week, saying the team is overall grateful for its time with the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

news

Patriots LB Matt Judon confident Mac Jones will rebound: 'We know what type of player he can be'

As the New England Patriots offense sputtered throughout the 2022 season, the defense often shined. Four-time Pro Bowler Matt Judon is confident the quarterback Mac Jones and the unit will rebound going forward.

news

Niners LT Trent Williams quells retirement talk, says he's coming back 'for sure'

San Francisco 49ers LT Trent Williams cleared up any confusion regarding his future at Saturday's Pro Bowl Games practices, telling NFL.com's Grant Gordon that he'll be back next season and then some.

news

Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer as new offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have hired veteran coach Brian Schottenheimer as the new offensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE