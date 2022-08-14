Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 14

Published: Aug 14, 2022 at 11:12 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Azeez Ojulari is now ready to follow up his promising rookie season.

The Giants pass rusher returned to the practice field on Sunday after passing his physical and being activated from the non-football injury list, the team announced. Ojulari had been on the NFI list with a hamstring injury since camp opened on July 26.

Ojulari, a second-round draft pick by the Giants in 2021, turned out to be an excellent find for a team in need of pass-rushing help. The Georgia product set the franchise's rookie sack record with 8.0, leading the team in that category for 2021 and becoming the first Giants rookie to do so since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Ojulari also compiled 49 tackles, 13 QB hits, eight tackles for loss and a forced fumble, appearing in all 17 games and earning 13 starts.

In other transactional news for the Giants, the team waived defensive back Michael Jacquet and guard Josh Rivas while also terminating the contract of defensive back Jarrod Wilson.

INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
  • QB Joe Burrow was on the practice field for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy 19 days ago, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The Bengals' star quarterback was seen coming back from a walkthrough with a jersey on and a helmet in hand, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.


New York Jets
New York Jets
  • QB Zach Wilson is on his way to Los Angeles for knee surgery, Robert Saleh told reporters Sunday. The Jets coach said the team should have a better grip on his timeline for recovery following the surgery. Wilson was diagnosed with a knee bruise and meniscus tear on Saturday after leaving the Jets' preseason opener due to injury. NFL Network Insider reports that Wilson's availability for Week 1 is in question.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
  • WR DeVonta Smith (groin) returned to the practice field on Sunday after being held out for precautionary reasons the past week.

ROSTER MOVES

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
  • Waived RB Darius Bradwell
  • Waived TE Nate Becker.
  • Waived OL Wyatt Miller.
  • Waived LB Kamal Martin.
  • Waived CB Chris Westry.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice field for first time since appendectomy

Two and a half weeks following his appendectomy, Bengals QB Joe Burrow returned to the practice field on Sunday.

news

Two players on 'Top 100 Players of 2022' to be revealed during halftime of Vikings-Raiders preseason game

To celebrate Sunday's premiere of the "Top 100 Players of 2022," two Vikings and Raiders players who rank between Nos. 100 and 51 will be revealed during halftime of their preseason clash on NFL Network.

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett showed 'a lot of good things to build on' in preseason debut

As the dust settles on the Steelers' first leg of their quarterback competition, a 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh can feel encouraged by the performance of all three options -- but Kenny Pickett is the one that had the crowd's attention.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets Week 1 deadline on contract talks

Lamar Jackson wants his contract situation settled before the Baltimore Ravens open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold: 'They were both in command' in first game

The Carolina Panthers' first preseason game offered no definitive statements in the quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Coach Matt Rhule said both were in command and declined to name a starter for next week.

news

Safety Justin Reid connects on PAT in first half of Chiefs' preseason opener

The Chiefs are having some fun during their preseason opener. Kansas City safety Justin Reid connected on an extra point attempt in the first half of Saturday's game against the Bears.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 13

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday that center Nick Harris is "likely" going to need season-ending surgery for a right knee injury he sustained on Friday night.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson (knee) diagnosed with bone bruise, meniscus tear; status for Week 1 in question

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in his right knee following an MRI on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener vs. Commanders

Baker Mayfield will start the Panthers' preseason opener versus the Washington Commanders on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Friday night preseason games, which featured wins by the Browns, Falcons, Jets, Cardinals and 49ers.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes for first time 'to all of the women that I have impacted'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday expressed remorse and for the first time publicly apologized to the women he "impacted" after being accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW