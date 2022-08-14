NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 14

Azeez Ojulari is now ready to follow up his promising rookie season.
The Giants pass rusher returned to the practice field on Sunday after passing his physical and being activated from the non-football injury list, the team announced. Ojulari had been on the NFI list with a hamstring injury since camp opened on July 26.
Ojulari, a second-round draft pick by the Giants in 2021, turned out to be an excellent find for a team in need of pass-rushing help. The Georgia product set the franchise's rookie sack record with 8.0, leading the team in that category for 2021 and becoming the first Giants rookie to do so since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Ojulari also compiled 49 tackles, 13 QB hits, eight tackles for loss and a forced fumble, appearing in all 17 games and earning 13 starts.
In other transactional news for the Giants, the team waived defensive back Michael Jacquet and guard Josh Rivas while also terminating the contract of defensive back Jarrod Wilson.
INJURIES
- QB Joe Burrow was on the practice field for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy 19 days ago, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The Bengals' star quarterback was seen coming back from a walkthrough with a jersey on and a helmet in hand, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.
- QB Zach Wilson is on his way to Los Angeles for knee surgery, Robert Saleh told reporters Sunday. The Jets coach said the team should have a better grip on his timeline for recovery following the surgery. Wilson was diagnosed with a knee bruise and meniscus tear on Saturday after leaving the Jets' preseason opener due to injury. NFL Network Insider reports that Wilson's availability for Week 1 is in question.
- WR DeVonta Smith (groin) returned to the practice field on Sunday after being held out for precautionary reasons the past week.
ROSTER MOVES
- Waived TE Jalen Wydermayer.
- Waived OL Jordan Simmons.
- Waived OL Derek Kerstetter.
- Waived CB Olaijah Griffin.
- Waived RB Darius Bradwell
- Waived TE Nate Becker.
- Waived OL Wyatt Miller.
- Waived LB Kamal Martin.
- Waived CB Chris Westry.
- Waived RB Shermari Jones.
- Waived WR Pooka Williams Jr.
- Waived CB Abu Daramy-Swaray.
- Released OL William Dunkle
- Released LB Ali Fayad.
