NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 14

The Giants pass rusher returned to the practice field on Sunday after passing his physical and being activated from the non-football injury list, the team announced. Ojulari had been on the NFI list with a hamstring injury since camp opened on July 26.

Ojulari, a second-round draft pick by the Giants in 2021, turned out to be an excellent find for a team in need of pass-rushing help. The Georgia product set the franchise's rookie sack record with 8.0, leading the team in that category for 2021 and becoming the first Giants rookie to do so since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Ojulari also compiled 49 tackles, 13 QB hits, eight tackles for loss and a forced fumble, appearing in all 17 games and earning 13 starts.