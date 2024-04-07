 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, April 7

Published: Apr 07, 2024 at 06:01 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

VISITS

  • LSU WR Malik Nabers is set for a pre-draft visit with the Bears on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

SIGNINGS

  • QB ﻿﻿Carson Wentz﻿﻿'s one-year deal has a base value of $3.3 million, with $2.2 million fully guaranteed and up to $1.1 million in per-game active roster bonuses, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

SIGNINGS

  • S ﻿Kyle Dugger﻿ agreed to a four-year, $58 million extension that can be worth up to $66 million and comes with $32.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday morning along with NFL.com's Eric Edholm. The new deal takes place of the transition tag that New England used on Dugger in March.
New York Jets
New York Jets

VISITS

  • LSU WR Malik Nabers is set for a pre-draft visit with the Jets on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

VISITS

  • LSU WR Malik Nabers is set for a pre-draft visit with the Titans on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

