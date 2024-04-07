NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, April 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
VISITS
- LSU WR Malik Nabers is set for a pre-draft visit with the Bears on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- QB Carson Wentz's one-year deal has a base value of $3.3 million, with $2.2 million fully guaranteed and up to $1.1 million in per-game active roster bonuses, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
SIGNINGS
- S Kyle Dugger agreed to a four-year, $58 million extension that can be worth up to $66 million and comes with $32.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday morning along with NFL.com's Eric Edholm. The new deal takes place of the transition tag that New England used on Dugger in March.
VISITS
- LSU WR Malik Nabers is set for a pre-draft visit with the Jets on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- LSU WR Malik Nabers is set for a pre-draft visit with the Titans on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.