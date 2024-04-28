NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, April 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
- TCU S Millard Bradford is one of 15 undrafted free agent signings announced Sunday.
TRYOUTS
- WR John Ross, whose 4.22 40-yard dash was the Combine record until Xavier Worthy broke it this year, will participate in the Eagles’ rookie camp this week on a tryout basis, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. Ross had retired last year but is now exploring a comeback, Garafolo added.
SIGNINGS
- QB Sam Hartman, who is an undrafted free agent signing, is receiving a $20,000 signing bonus and a $225,000 base salary guarantee from the Commanders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. This is one of the biggest guarantees among undrafted free agents, Pelissero added.