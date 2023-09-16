NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DL L.J. Collier placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- DL Eric Banks
- CB Quavian White
FINES
- LB Kyzir White was fined $18,056 for unnecessary roughness on Commanders QB Sam Howell in last week’s opener, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- WR DJ Chark (hamstring) was a full participant in practice today and is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Saints.
INJURIES
- OG Nate Davis (personal) will not travel with the team and is now doubtful for Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay, the team announced.
- DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday.
INJURIES
- WR Amari Cooper aggravated his groin during Saturday's practice and is questionable to play Monday night versus Pittsburgh, HC Kevin Stefanski announced.
- S Juan Thornhill (calf) questionable
INJURIES
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) placed on injured reserve.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
FINES
- S Kareem Jackson was fined $14,819 for unnecessary roughness on a hit on Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers in last week’s opener, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
INJURIES
- LT Taylor Decker (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
SIGNINGS
- CB Chase Lucas is being signed to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per Lucas' agent.
INJURIES
- LB Quay Walker cleared concussion protocol and has no game status for Sunday.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- C Michael Deiter (active roster)
ROSTER CUTS
- DE Derek Rivers
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- TE Kylen Granson (hamstring) has been added to the injury report and is now questionable versus Houston.
- TE Drew Ogletree has cleared concussion protocol and his questionable status for Sunday has been lifted from the injury report.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
OTHER NEWS
- DL Chris Jones has been officially activated to the 53-man roster. Jones is expected to play Sunday after ending his holdout with the team this week.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
ROSTER CUTS
- DE Jordan Willis (practice squad)
FINES
- DT Aaron Donald was fined $16,391 for roughing Seahawks QB Geno Smith in last week’s opener, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- LB Jaelan Phillips (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
- CB Kelvin Joseph won't travel with the team due to non-injury related reasons.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- RB Kendre Miller (hamstring) is listed as questionable to play on Monday night versus Carolina.
- S J.T. Gray (shoulder) questionable
INJURIES
- K Greg Zuerlein (right groin) has been downgraded to out versus Dallas, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- QB Tim Boyle (active roster)
- K Austin Seibert is being signed by the Jets in the wake of Zuerlein's status and will be the team's kicker on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
ROSTER CUTS
INJURES
- RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Browns.
- WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out.
INJURIES
- CB Samuel Womack III placed on injured reserve.
FINES
- WR DK Metcalf was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness -- a hit on Rams CB Akhello Witherspoon away from the play, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports. Metcalf was also fined another $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct a short time later in last week’s opener, per Pelissero.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Jon Rhattigan
- CB Artie Burns
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- DL Pat O’Connor
- LB J.J. Russell
INJURIES
- OL Peter Skoronski (illness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- DL Kyle Peko
- CB Eric Garror