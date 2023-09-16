News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 16

Published: Sep 16, 2023 at 01:31 PM Updated: Sep 16, 2023 at 05:23 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 0-1-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS


FINES

  • LB Kyzir White was fined $18,056 for unnecessary roughness on Commanders QB Sam Howell in last week’s opener, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 1-0-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 1-0-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 0-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR DJ Chark (hamstring) was a full participant in practice today and is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Saints.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 0-1-0

INJURIES

  • OG Nate Davis (personal) will not travel with the team and is now doubtful for Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay, the team announced.
  • DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2023 · 0-1-0

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS


FINES

  • S Kareem Jackson was fined $14,819 for unnecessary roughness on a hit on Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers in last week’s opener, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

  • LT Taylor Decker (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.


SIGNINGS

  • CB Chase Lucas is being signed to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per Lucas' agent. 
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

  • LB Quay Walker cleared concussion protocol and has no game status for Sunday.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 0-1-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 0-1-0

INJURIES

  • TE Kylen Granson (hamstring) has been added to the injury report and is now questionable versus Houston.
  • TE Drew Ogletree has cleared concussion protocol and his questionable status for Sunday has been lifted from the injury report. 


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 0-1-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS


OTHER NEWS

  • DL Chris Jones has been officially activated to the 53-man roster. Jones is expected to play Sunday after ending his holdout with the team this week. 
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 1-0-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS


ROSTER CUTS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 1-0-0

FINES

  • DT Aaron Donald was fined $16,391 for roughing Seahawks QB Geno Smith in last week’s opener, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

  • LB  Jaelan Phillips (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
  • CB Kelvin Joseph won't travel with the team due to non-injury related reasons.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 0-1-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2023 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

  • RB Kendre Miller (hamstring) is listed as questionable to play on Monday night versus Carolina.
  • S J.T. Gray (shoulder) questionable
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

  • K Greg Zuerlein (right groin) has been downgraded to out versus Dallas, the team announced.


SIGNINGS

  • QB Tim Boyle (active roster)
  • K Austin Seibert is being signed by the Jets in the wake of Zuerlein's status and will be the team's kicker on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 


ROSTER CUTS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 0-1-0

INJURES

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 0-1-0

FINES

  • WR DK Metcalf was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness -- a hit on Rams CB Akhello Witherspoon away from the play, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports. Metcalf was also fined another $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct a short time later in last week’s opener, per Pelissero.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 1-0-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 0-1-0

INJURIES

  • OL Peter Skoronski (illness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Injury roundup: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) expected to play, but not WR DeVante Parker (knee)

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) should be able to play Sunday versus the Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. But wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) is not expected to play this week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.