NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 8

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB Cam Taylor-Britt activated from injured reserve.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- DT Carlos Watkins
- LS Matt Overton
INJURIES
- DL Jonathan Greenard (ankle) has been downgraded to out versus the Jaguars.
INJURIES
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad/hamstring) is questionable to play in Monday night's game versus the Raiders.
- K Harrison Butker (ankle) has been ruled out.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- RB Malcolm Brown signed to active roster from injured reserve.
INJURIES
- OG Coleman Shelton placed on injured reserve.
- S Jordan Fuller placed on IR.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- S Clayton Fejedelem activated off injured reserve.
- TE Cethan Carter placed on IR.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- S Terrell Edmunds (concussion) has been downgraded to out versus the Bills.
SIGNINGS
- LB Ryan Anderson to active roster from practice squad.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB David Anenih
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- WR Russell Gage (back) was added to the injury report and is now questionable to play versus the Falcons.
INJURIES
- WR Treylon Burks (turf toe) has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the next four games at least.
- LB Monty Rice activated from injured reserve.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- RB Brian Robinson Jr. is set to be activated and will play on Sunday versus the Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- C Tyler Larsen activated from reserve/physically-unable to perform list.
- LB Milo Eifler placed on injured reserve.