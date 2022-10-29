Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 29

Published: Oct 29, 2022 at 12:46 PM Updated: Oct 29, 2022 at 04:58 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 3-4-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 3-4-0

SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 2-5-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 4-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will miss Monday's game against the Browns but will not be placed on injured reserve, per head coach Zac Taylor. Taylor added Saturday that the Bengals' Week 10 bye week is a factor in the decision to keep Chase off IR. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport also reported that Chase is dealing with a complex hip injury and is considered week to week.
  • WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring) out Monday against Cleveland.
  • DT Josh Topou (calf) out
  • CB Eli Apple (hamstring) doubtful
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2022 · 3-4-0

FINES

  • DL Mike Pennel fined $6,222 for illegal blindside block on Patriots center David Andrews, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Pennel was ejected for the play.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 2-5-0

INJURIES

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 5-2-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 1-5-0

SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2022 · 3-4-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2022 · 1-4-1

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 2-5-0

FINES

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 3-3-0

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 4-3-0

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 5-1-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2022 · 3-4-0

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 5-2-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 6-0-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 2-5-0

SIGNINGS

  • K Nick Sciba is signing to the practice squad with the expectation that he'll be elevated to play against Philadelphia, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Sciba spent time with the Steelers in training camp.


ROSTER CUTS


INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2022 · 3-4-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2022 · 4-3-0

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 3-4-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

