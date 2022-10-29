NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- DB Cornell Armstrong (from practice squad)
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will miss Monday's game against the Browns but will not be placed on injured reserve, per head coach Zac Taylor. Taylor added Saturday that the Bengals' Week 10 bye week is a factor in the decision to keep Chase off IR. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport also reported that Chase is dealing with a complex hip injury and is considered week to week.
- WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring) out Monday against Cleveland.
- DT Josh Topou (calf) out
- CB Eli Apple (hamstring) doubtful
FINES
- DL Mike Pennel fined $6,222 for illegal blindside block on Patriots center David Andrews, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Pennel was ejected for the play.
INJURIES
- TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion/neck) questionable Monday against Cincinnati.
- TE David Njoku (ankle) out
- OT Joe Haeg (concussion) placed on injured reserve.
- OG Wyatt Teller (calf) out
- LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) questionable
- CB Greg Newsome (oblique) questionable
- CB Denzel Ward (concussion) out
- CB Greedy Williams (illness) questionable
SIGNINGS
- RB Malik Davis (from practice squad)
- TE Sean McKeon (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- LB Devin Harper placed on injured reserve.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- K Michael Badgley (active roster)
- DE Demetrius Taylor (practice squad)
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- WR Nico Collins (groin) has been downgraded to out versus the Titans.
- G A.J. Cann (illness) out
- DT Maliek Collins (chest) out
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Jalen Camp
- OT KC McDermott
FINES
- LB Foye Oluokun fined $15,914 for roughing QB Daniel Jones last week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
INJURIES
- WR Van Jefferson (knee) activated from injured reserve.
- DB Troy Hill (groin) activated from IR.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- WR River Cracraft (neck) downgraded to out Sunday against Detroit.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- OL Yodny Cajuste activated to 53-man roster from injured reserve.
- G Chasen Hines placed on injured reserve.
- S Kyle Dugger (ankle) downgraded to out Sunday against the Jets.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- OT Kody Russey
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- DE Tarron Jackson (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- K Cameron Dicker (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- K Nick Sciba is signing to the practice squad with the expectation that he'll be elevated to play against Philadelphia, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Sciba spent time with the Steelers in training camp.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Josh Malone (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- CB Josh Jackson (groin) downgraded to out Sunday against Philadelphia.
- K Chris Boswell (right groin) downgraded to out.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- DT Carlos Davis
SIGNINGS
- WR Willie Snead (active roster)
ROSTER CUTS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Tay Martin
- DT T.Y. McGill
INJURIES
- RB Travis Homer has been activated from injured reserve
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Cade Johnson
- DE Bruce Irvin
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- FB/TE Alex Armah
- WR Kyric McGowan