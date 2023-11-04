NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- OL Braxton Jones has been activated from injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- DE Montez Sweat, Bears agreed to a four-year, $98 million extension in new money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Doug Kramer (active roster)
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- LB Zaire Franklin (knee) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
SIGNINGS
- LB Malik Reed is being signed from the practice squad to the 53-man active roster, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
- QB Dresser Winn
INJURIES
- WR Jalen Nailor has been activated to the 53-man roster.
- OT Christian Darrisaw (groin) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.
- G Chris Reed (foot) has been downgraded to out.
SIGNINGS
- OL Coy Cronk (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- G Henry Byrd (practice squad)
- DL T.J. Smith
- LB Nick Vigil
- OT Jason Peters
