NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 4

Published: Nov 04, 2023 at 12:31 PM Updated: Nov 04, 2023 at 03:46 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 2-6-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 4-3-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 4-3-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 5-2-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 3-5-0

INJURIES

  • LB Zaire Franklin (knee) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Panthers.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 3-5-0

SIGNINGS

  • LB Malik Reed is being signed from the practice squad to the 53-man active roster, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 3-5-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 4-4-0

INJURIES

  • WR Jalen Nailor has been activated to the 53-man roster.
  • OT Christian Darrisaw (groin) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.
  • G Chris Reed (foot) has been downgraded to out.


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 5-2-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 3-5-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

