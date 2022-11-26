NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 26

Around the NFL

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-7-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 7-3-0

INJURIES

  • TE Isaiah Likely (ankle) has been downgraded to out versus Jacksonville after initially being listed as questionable. 
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2022 · 3-8-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 6-4-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 3-7-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 3-7-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2022 · 4-7-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2022 · 3-7-0

FINES

  • WR Davante Adams fined $29,785 for unsportsmanlike conduct -- abusive language towards an official in last week's game, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2022 · 5-5-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 3-7-0

SIGNINGS

  • RB Ronnie Rivers signed to active roster from practice squad.
  • OT A.J. Arcuri signed to active roster from practice squad.


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 3-7-0

INJURIES

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2022 · 6-4-0

INJURIES

  • WR Dee Eskridge (hand) placed on injured reserve.
  • OT Abraham Lucas (illness; questionable) added to injury report for Sunday's game versus Raiders.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 5-5-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS


ROSTER CUTS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-3-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS


INJURIES

  • K Caleb Shudak activated to 53-man roster from physically unable to perform list
  • K Randy Bullock (right calf) downgraded to out versus the Bengals.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 6-5-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS


ROSTER CUTS

