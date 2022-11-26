NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 26

INJURIES
- WR Marquise Brown (foot) activated from injured reserve
- TE Zach Ertz (knee) placed on injured reserve
- OL D.J. Humphries (back) placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- WR Andre Baccellia signed to active roster
- TE Isaiah Likely (ankle) has been downgraded to out versus Jacksonville after initially being listed as questionable.
SIGNINGS
- RB Darrynton Evans signed to active roster from practice squad.
SIGNINGS
- RB Devine Ozigbo signed to active roster from practice squad.
- WR Brandon Johnson
- CB Faion Hicks
FINES
- WR Davante Adams fined $29,785 for unsportsmanlike conduct -- abusive language towards an official in last week's game, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
INJURIES
- RB Joshua Kelley (knee) activated from injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- OT Foster Sarell signed to active roster
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- RB Ronnie Rivers signed to active roster from practice squad.
- OT A.J. Arcuri signed to active roster from practice squad.
INJURIES
- DT A'Shawn Robinson placed on injured reserve.
- TE Roger Carter
- OG Jeremiah Kolone
INJURIES
- RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday night's game versus Indianapolis.
- WR Miles Boykin (oblique) questionable
- LB Robert Spillane (back) questionable
- CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) out
INJURIES
- WR Dee Eskridge (hand) placed on injured reserve.
- OT Abraham Lucas (illness; questionable) added to injury report for Sunday's game versus Raiders.
INJURIES
- RB Leonard Fournette (hip) downgraded to out versus Cleveland after initially being listed as doubtful.
- RB Giovani Bernard activated off injured reserve.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB J.J. Russell
- LB Andre Smith
- DB Greg Mabin
INJURIES
- K Caleb Shudak activated to 53-man roster from physically unable to perform list
- K Randy Bullock (right calf) downgraded to out versus the Bengals.
SIGNINGS
- DT David Bada (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Troy Apke (practice squad)