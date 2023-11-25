NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- S Jalen Thompson (back) was added to the injury report and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- RB D'Onta Foreman (ankle/shin) is doubtful for Monday's game versus the Vikings.
- OL Larry Borom (illness) doubtful
- LB Noah Sewell (knee) ruled out
INJURIES
- QB Joe Burrow (wrist) was officially placed on injured reserve.
- HB Chase Brown (hamstring) has been activated from injured reserve.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- QB AJ McCarron
INJURIES
- LB Jordan Kunaszyk (knee) was activated off injured reserve.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- WR Mecole Hardman (thumb) placed on injured reserve.
- WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hip) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- RB Kyren Williams (ankle) activated from injured reserve
- DB Jason Taylor II (hip) activated from injured reserve
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- LT Terron Armstead (quad) is considered week to week, per HC Mike McDaniel.
- OLB Jaelan Phillips suffered a torn Achilles in Miami's Black Friday win over the Jets and will miss the rest of the season, McDaniel announced.
INJURIES
- WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Bears. Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that Jefferson continues to ramp up his work in practice and feel better, adding that he was able to take part in some team reps.
- CB Akayleb Evans (calf) questionable
INJURIES
- CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle) is being placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- RB Rachaad White (knee) was added to the injury report, and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Colts.