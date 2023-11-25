News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 25

Published: Nov 25, 2023 at 12:15 PM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 2-9-0

INJURIES

  • S Jalen Thompson (back) was added to the injury report and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 1-9-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 3-8-0

INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 5-5-0

INJURIES

  • QB Joe Burrow (wrist) was officially placed on injured reserve.
  • HB Chase Brown (hamstring) has been activated from injured reserve.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 7-3-0

INJURIES


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 5-5-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 7-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Mecole Hardman (thumb) placed on injured reserve.
  • WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hip) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 4-6-0

INJURIES


ROSTER CUTS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 8-3-0

INJURIES

  • LT Terron Armstead (quad) is considered week to week, per HC Mike McDaniel.
  • OLB Jaelan Phillips suffered a torn Achilles in Miami's Black Friday win over the Jets and will miss the rest of the season, McDaniel announced.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 6-5-0

INJURIES

  • WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Bears. Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that Jefferson continues to ramp up his work in practice and feel better, adding that he was able to take part in some team reps.
  • CB Akayleb Evans (calf) questionable
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2023 · 5-5-0

INJURIES

  • CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle) is being placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 6-4-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 4-6-0

INJURIES

  • RB Rachaad White (knee) was added to the injury report, and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Colts.

