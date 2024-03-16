 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 16

Published: Mar 16, 2024 at 12:44 PM Updated: Mar 16, 2024 at 01:43 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

  • NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
  • READ: Free agency tracker
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

RESTRUCTURES

  • LB ﻿﻿Shaq Thompson﻿﻿ had his contract restructured, reducing his base pay in 2024 to $3.1 million with $1.7 million guaranteed to help clear about $3 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.


VISITS

  • WR ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ is visiting the Panthers next week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per a source.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

SIGNINGS

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

RESTRUCTURES

  • FB ﻿﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿﻿, who NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday agreed to a restructured contract, had his base pay over the next two seasons reduced to effectively create a new two-year, $9.1 million deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Juszczyk received $4 million in new guarantees, and the move cleared nearly $4 million in cap space for San Francisco in 2024, per Pelissero.

