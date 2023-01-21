NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator, is virtually interviewing this afternoon for Arizona's head coaching position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
FRONT OFFICE HIRES
- Dave Sears, Lions director of college scouting, is being hired as a assistant general manager under Monti Ossenfort, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per sources.
FINES
- CB Marcus Peters fined $10,609 for his unsportsmanlike conduct in the Super Wild Card Weekend game versus the Bengals, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Sean Payton, former Saints head coach, has an interview scheduled for the team's head coaching job on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- TE Nick Bowers
- OT Isaiah Prince
OTHER NEWS
- QB Joe Burrow and the team are expected to negotiate a contract extension this offseason, NFL Network Inside Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- TE Peyton Hendershot (hamstring) was added to the team's injury report after Saturday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
OTHERS NEWS
- K Tristan Vizcaino was not activated from the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. K Brett Maher is expected to be the starter for Sunday's game versus the 49ers.
HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator, has completed his interview for the Colts HC job.
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS
- Brian Flores, Steelers senior defensive assistant, has been requested for an interview for the Vikings DC job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
FINES
- QB Tom Brady was fined $16,444 for his unnecessary roughness for trying to trip Cowboys S Malik Hooker on Monday night, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
- C Ryan Jensen was fined $8,333.33 for his unnecessary roughness versus the Cowboys, Rapoport added.
COACHING HIRES
- Chris Harris is being hired as the Titans defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Harris spent the past three seasons with the Commanders.