NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 21

Jan 21, 2023
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-13-0

HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator, is virtually interviewing this afternoon for Arizona's head coaching position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.


FRONT OFFICE HIRES

  • Dave Sears, Lions director of college scouting, is being hired as a assistant general manager under Monti Ossenfort, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per sources.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 10-8-0

FINES

  • CB Marcus Peters fined $10,609 for his unsportsmanlike conduct in the Super Wild Card Weekend game versus the Bengals, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 15-3-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 7-10-0

HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Sean Payton, former Saints head coach, has an interview scheduled for the team's head coaching job on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 13-4-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS


OTHER NEWS

  • QB Joe Burrow and the team are expected to negotiate a contract extension this offseason, NFL Network Inside Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 13-5-0

INJURIES

  • TE Peyton Hendershot (hamstring) was added to the team's injury report after Saturday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers.


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS


OTHERS NEWS

  • K Tristan Vizcaino was not activated from the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. K Brett Maher is expected to be the starter for Sunday's game versus the 49ers.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-12-1

HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator, has completed his interview for the Colts HC job.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2022 · 10-8-0

FINES

  • LB Joey Bosa was fined $55,546 for his unsportsmanlike conduct versus the Jaguars and public criticism of officiating, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 13-5-0

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS

  • Brian Flores, Steelers senior defensive assistant, has been requested for an interview for the Vikings DC job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2022 · 13-4-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 8-10-0

FINES

  • QB Tom Brady was fined $16,444 for his unnecessary roughness for trying to trip Cowboys S Malik Hooker on Monday night, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
  • C Ryan Jensen was fined $8,333.33 for his unnecessary roughness versus the Cowboys, Rapoport added.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING HIRES

  • Chris Harris is being hired as the Titans defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Harris spent the past three seasons with the Commanders. 

