NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 10

Published: Dec 10, 2022 at 01:05 PM
NFLShield
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-8-0

INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 8-4-0

FINES

  • WR Ja'Marr Chase was fined $15,914 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week's win over the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Chase taunted Chiefs players after teammate Tee Higgins' touchdown.
  • S Jessie Bates was fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury last week, Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero adds that Bates will appeal the fine.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 5-7-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 9-3-0

INJURIES

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 3-9-0

INJURIES

  • DL Eyioma Uwazurike (illness; questionable) has been added to the injury report versus the Chiefs.


SIGNINGS

  • OT Quinn Bailey signed to active roster from practice squad. 


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2022 · 1-10-1

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 4-8-0

INJURIES


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 9-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) has been downgraded to out versus Denver. 


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2022 · 6-6-0

INJURIES

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2022 · 4-9-0

FINES

  • The NFL on Saturday has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and defensive end Cameron Jordan $50,000 for violating the league’s longstanding rule on faking an injury during Week 13's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 11-1-0

INJURIES

  • RB Trey Sermon (illness; questionable) has been added to the injury report versus New York. 
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 5-7-0

INJURIES

  • WR Diontae Johnson (hip) has been taken off the injury report after initially being listed as questionable for Sunday versus the Ravens. 
  • OLB T.J. Watt (ribs; questionable) was also upgraded and taken off the injury report. 
  • OLB Malik Reed (back; questionable) was also upgraded and taken off the injury report. 

