NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 10

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Rondale Moore (groin) has been ruled for Monday night's game versus the Patriots by coach Kliff Kingsbury.
- OL Rashaad Coward (chest) out
- CB Byron Murphy (back) out.
FINES
- WR Ja'Marr Chase was fined $15,914 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week's win over the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Chase taunted Chiefs players after teammate Tee Higgins' touchdown.
- S Jessie Bates was fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury last week, Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero adds that Bates will appeal the fine.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Tae Davis
- S Mike Brown
INJURIES
- WR James Washington (foot) is being activated off injured reserve and is set to make his team debut on Sunday versus the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- DL Eyioma Uwazurike (illness; questionable) has been added to the injury report versus the Chiefs.
SIGNINGS
- OT Quinn Bailey signed to active roster from practice squad.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- OG Netane Muti
- LB Harvey Langi
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- QB Jeff Driskel
- WR Jalen Camp
INJURIES
- OLB K’Lavon Chaisson activated off injured reserve.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Ty Summers
INJURIES
- WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) has been downgraded to out versus Denver.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- RB Damien Harris (thigh) is officially doubtful for Monday night's game versus Arizona.
- WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) out
- OL Isaiah Wynn (foot) out
- CB Jalen Mills (groin) out
FINES
- The NFL on Saturday has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and defensive end Cameron Jordan $50,000 for violating the league’s longstanding rule on faking an injury during Week 13's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
INJURIES
- RB Trey Sermon (illness; questionable) has been added to the injury report versus New York.
INJURIES
- WR Diontae Johnson (hip) has been taken off the injury report after initially being listed as questionable for Sunday versus the Ravens.
- OLB T.J. Watt (ribs; questionable) was also upgraded and taken off the injury report.
- OLB Malik Reed (back; questionable) was also upgraded and taken off the injury report.