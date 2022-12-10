Saints, HC Dennis Allen, DE Cameron Jordan fined for violating NFL rule on faking an injury

Around the NFL

The NFL on Saturday has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and defensive end Cameron Jordan $50,000 for violating the league's longstanding rule on faking an injury during Week 13's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

The alleged incident occurred midway through the fourth quarter on Monday's game when Jordan took a knee and pointed to his lower leg. It forced an injury stoppage as Tom Brady looked to line up the Bucs offense on a fourth-and-10. Tampa punted the ball once play resumed.

"The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening," the team said in a statement. "Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and following the examination he was taped and able to finish the game. He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect."

Jordan took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the fine on Saturday.

Pelissero added that other teams have been fined for violating this same rule. Bengals safety Jessie Bates was fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury last week, but the Bengals safety will be appealing the punishment, according to Pelissero, per a source.

Saturday's fines come one week after all 32 clubs were sent a memo which emphasized the importance of upholding the integrity of the game and competitive fairness after the league observed multiple instances of clubs making a deliberate attempt to stop play unnecessarily this season, per Pelissero.

The memo cited the 2022 Policy Manual for Member Clubs -- Game Operations.

"Any deliberate attempt by a team and/or player to stop play unnecessarily; prolong or delay the process; improperly take advantage of a stoppage in play; or influence the actions of an ATC Spotter will be considered an "unfair act" and may result in discipline, in addition to any on-field penalty assessed by the Game Officials."

The Dec. 2 memo also listed the minimum fines of $350,000 for clubs, $100,000 for a head coach, and $50,000 for players/assistant coaches for violating the rule.

