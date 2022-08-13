NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 13

Cleveland's offensive line is limping after its preseason opener.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday that center Nick Harris is "likely" going to need season-ending surgery for a right knee injury he sustained during Friday night's preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stefanski added that the team is still gathering information on Harris' injury before coming to that conclusion.

Harris was carted off the field during the first quarter of the Browns' win over the Jags. Entering his third season, Harris was slated to be Cleveland's starting center following the exit of longtime Brown JC Tretter, who remains a free agent.