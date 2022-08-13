NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 13

Cleveland's offensive line is limping after its preseason opener.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday that center Nick Harris is "likely" going to need season-ending surgery for a right knee injury he sustained during Friday night's preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stefanski added that the team is still gathering information on Harris' injury before coming to that conclusion.
Harris was carted off the field during the first quarter of the Browns' win over the Jags. Entering his third season, Harris was slated to be Cleveland's starting center following the exit of longtime Brown JC Tretter, who remains a free agent.
Veteran Ethan Pocic is second up on the Browns' unofficial depth chart at center while rookies Dawson Deaton and Brock Hoffman vie for a spot on the roster.
INJURIES
- RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) is slated to return to practice on Monday, coach John Harbaugh said Saturday. Dobbins was activated from the PUP list earlier in the week.
- DE Darryl Johnson suffered a groin injury in the second half of Saturday's preseason game versus Washington.
- DB Jayson Stanley suffered a knee injury during Saturday's preseason game versus the Panthers.
- TE Blake Bell suffered a hip injury during the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.
- QB Zach Wilson was diagnosed with a bone bruise and a meniscus tear following an MRI, and will have surgery for his knee injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Wilson's status for Week 1 is in question, per Pelissero.
ROSTER MOVES
- Signed LB Trent Harris.
- Released WR Devon Williams.
- Released DB Denzel Williams.
RETIREMENTS
- DE Wyatt Hubert placed on reserved/retired list.
