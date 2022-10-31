NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
TRY OUTS
- RB Cam'ron Harris is being hosted on a free-agent workout, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
COACHING MOVES
- DB coach Aubrey Pleasant has been fired by the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
INJURIES
- WR DeVante Parker suffered a knee sprain in Sunday's win over the Jets, and will likely only be one game should he miss time at all, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Parker left the game after the very first play without returning. New England enters its bye week following Week 9.
INJURIES
- RB Mark Ingram suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Raiders and will likely miss 3-4 weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- WR Tyler Johnson (practice squad)
- DB Ryan Smith (practice squad)