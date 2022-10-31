Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 31

Published: Oct 31, 2022 at 11:33 AM Updated: Oct 31, 2022 at 12:44 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 2-6-0

TRY OUTS

  • RB Cam'ron Harris is being hosted on a free-agent workout, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 1-6-0

COACHING MOVES

  • DB coach Aubrey Pleasant has been fired by the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2022 · 4-4-0

INJURIES

  • WR DeVante Parker suffered a knee sprain in Sunday's win over the Jets, and will likely only be one game should he miss time at all, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Parker left the game after the very first play without returning. New England enters its bye week following Week 9. 
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2022 · 3-5-0

INJURIES

  • RB Mark Ingram suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Raiders and will likely miss 3-4 weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 3-5-0

SIGNINGS

