NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 22

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
OTHER NEWS
- WR Jared Bernhardt has been placed on the reserve/retired list.
SIGNINGS
- QB Josh Johnson
INJURIES
- TE Hayden Hurst had a sports hernia procedure but is expected to recover fully, head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday.
SIGNINGS
- DE Jacob Martin
ROSTER CUTS
VISITS
- OT Yodny Cajuste is visiting the Giants on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
VISITS
- OT Yodny Cajuste is visiting the Jets on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- OLB Nolan Smith, selected No. 30 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, has signed his rookie contract.
SIGNINGS
- LB Toby Ndukwe
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Master Teague
- LB Tae Crowder
- LB Emeke Egbule