NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 22

Published: May 22, 2023 at 10:24 AM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS


OTHER NEWS

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

SIGNINGS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

INJURIES

  • TE Hayden Hurst had a sports hernia procedure but is expected to recover fully, head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

New York Giants
New York Giants

VISITS

  • OT Yodny Cajuste is visiting the Giants on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
New York Jets
New York Jets

VISITS

  • OT Yodny Cajuste is visiting the Jets on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

  • OLB Nolan Smith, selected No. 30 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, has signed his rookie contract. 
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

  • LB Toby Ndukwe


ROSTER CUTS

news

Desmond Ridder believes Falcons offense will be 'pretty explosive' in 2023

The Falcons' Desmond Ridder joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Monday to discuss the makeup of Atlanta's offense as he figures to become this year's starting quarterback.

news

Ben Roethlisberger initially didn't want Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to succeed: 'Because then it's like, Ben who?'

Longtime Steelers franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger admitted he initially didn't want Pittsburgh's new QB Kenny Pickett to shine out of the gate, but he came around to rooting for the 2022 No. 20 overall pick as his rookie season progressed.

news

Organized team activities kick off for 20 NFL teams today

The NFL's offseason calendar rolls forward as we approach Memorial Day weekend. Monday marks the start of voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) for 20 NFL teams.

news

Newly signed LB Drue Tranquill says 'there's no promises' on starting role with Chiefs

Linebacker Drue Tranquill went from the Chargers to their division rival, the Chiefs. However, Tranquill's time in Kansas City doesn't come with the promise of a starting role.

news

Jets OT Mekhi Becton 'excited' for training camp, feels 'more confident' entering 2023 season

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton says this has been the "most excited" he's felt for a training camp as he enters his fourth NFL season.

news

Justin Simmons 'excited to get the ball rolling' with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton

With the Denver Broncos looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015, safety Justin Simmons is "excited to get the ball rolling" with head coach Sean Payton.

news

Jadeveon Clowney admits 'it would be nice' to return to Texans, has 'no timetable' on signing somewhere

Free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has no timetable on picking a team to join this offseason, but he admitted "it would be nice" to have a reunion with the Houston Texans.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown nearly struck by car during charity bike ride

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown was nearly struck by a car while participating in the sixth annual Eagles Autism Challenge, a charity bike ride. The two-time Pro Bowler later tweeted reassurances that he is fine after the close call.

news

49ers LB Fred Warner looking toward 2023 season: 'I'll always say defense wins championships'

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is taking responsibility as the 2023 regular season is slowly creeping up. "I'll always say defense wins championships, so it's going to start and end with us," Warner said.

news

Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans says Aaron Jones 'hasn't missed a beat' entering his seventh season

With running back Aaron Jones entering his seventh NFL season, Green Bay Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans says the veteran "hasn't missed a beat" this offseason.

news

Buccaneers UDFA WR Kade Warner believes he's 'the smartest receiver in this draft class'

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kade Warner believes he's the "smartest receiver" in this year's rookie class.

