NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 20

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING NEWS
- Jeff Rodgers, Cardinals assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, is staying on the staff under coach Jonathan Gannon, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- Long snapper J.J. Jansen re-signed with the team on a one-year deal, the team announced. Jansen, a one-time Pro Bowler, set the franchise record for career games played last season with 226.
OTHER NEWS
- RB Aaron Jones' agreement to a reduced salary on Friday cleared $11.8 million in 2023 salary cap space for the Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
COACHING NEWS
- Jim Bob Cooter and the team are finalizing a deal for him to become the team's offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
COACHING NEWS
- Derrick Ansley, Chargers secondary coach, is being promoted to defensive coordinator, NFL Network Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
- Tom Donatell, Chargers assistant secondary coach, is being promoted to secondary coach/pass game coordinator, Pelissero reported, per sources.
COACHING HIRES
- Renaldo Hill, former Chargers defensive coordinator, is joining Miami as defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
OTHER NEWS
- Center Erik McCoy converted his $10 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, clearing $8 million in cap space for the Saints, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.