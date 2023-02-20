Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 20

Published: Feb 20, 2023 at 03:35 PM
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

COACHING NEWS

  • Jeff Rodgers, Cardinals assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, is staying on the staff under coach Jonathan Gannon, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

SIGNINGS

  • Long snapper J.J. Jansen re-signed with the team on a one-year deal, the team announced. Jansen, a one-time Pro Bowler, set the franchise record for career games played last season with 226.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

OTHER NEWS

  • RB Aaron Jones' agreement to a reduced salary on Friday cleared $11.8 million in 2023 salary cap space for the Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

COACHING NEWS

  • Jim Bob Cooter and the team are finalizing a deal for him to become the team's offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

COACHING NEWS

  • Derrick Ansley, Chargers secondary coach, is being promoted to defensive coordinator, NFL Network Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
  • Tom Donatell, Chargers assistant secondary coach, is being promoted to secondary coach/pass game coordinator, Pelissero reported, per sources.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

COACHING HIRES

  • Renaldo Hill, former Chargers defensive coordinator, is joining Miami as defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

OTHER NEWS

  • Center Erik McCoy converted his $10 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, clearing $8 million in cap space for the Saints, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

