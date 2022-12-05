Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 5

Published: Dec 05, 2022 at 11:25 AM
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 4-8-0

ROSTER CUTS

  • QB Baker Mayfield was released on Monday, the team announced. Mayfield's release came at the request of the 27 year old and he will now hit the waiver wire.
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 5-7-0

INJURIES

  • LB Sione Takitaki suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's game and will miss the remainder of the season, per head coach Kevin Stefanski.
Los Angeles Chargers
2022 · 6-6-0

INJURIES

  • DE Sebastian Joseph-Day is still getting tests on his knee, but the belief is he did not suffer a major injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 10-2-0

INJURIES

  • DE Jonathan Bullard may not require surgery for his biceps injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The hope is he's back on the field soon, Rapoport added.
Seattle Seahawks
2022 · 7-5-0

INJURIES

  • WR Kenneth Walker III will have tests today on what coach Pete Carroll called a "jammed" ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Rapoport adds that the injury is different from a sprain because the joint jammed down and not on one side or the other. 
Washington Commanders
2022 · 7-5-1

INJURIES

  • LB Cole Holcomb underwent foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Holcomb, who was placed on injured reserve last week, is expected to be fully recovered before he hits free agency in March, per Pelissero.

news

Panthers release Baker Mayfield; could Niners claim QB off waivers?

Baker Mayfield's bye week ended with a fresh need for a moving truck. The Panthers released the quarterback on Monday morning, the team announced.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence says blowout loss to Lions was 'embarrassing'

Following their upset win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, the Jaguars went to Detroit and got destroyed, losing 40-14, and QB Trevor Lawrence called it Jacksonville's biggest embarrassment so far this season.

news

Mike Vrabel, Titans 'at a crossroads' after back-to-back losses: 'It's a critical time for us'

The Titans lost their second straight game to a playoff contender Sunday, getting steamrolled by the Eagles. Coach Mike Vrabel said after the 35-10 defeat that if his club isn't careful, it could slide into oblivion.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow enters MVP race with win over Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Joe Burrow has entered the MVP chat. The Bengals QB outdueled Patrick Mahomes, the MVP favorite, on Sunday for a 27-24 victory over the AFC West-leading Chiefs.

news

Falcons' Arthur Smith considering QB change after latest loss: 'Every job is open'

For the first time this season, Atlanta coach Arthur Smith cracked the door open for a potential quarterback change. Sitting at 5-8 following Sunday's loss, the Falcons could take the bye week to give Desmond Ridder a chance.

news

Colts' 'unacceptable' fourth-quarter turnover barrage leads to blowout loss to Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts pulled to within two points, 21-19, Sunday night in Dallas entering the fourth quarter. Then the floodgates opened, and the Cowboys piled up points and forced turnovers, sprinting to a 54-19 victory.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Saints-Buccaneers game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the New Orleans Saints visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football."

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal cord contusion, likely out for season

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters following a 27-23 loss to the Seahawks that quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely out for the remainder of the year with a spinal cord contusion.

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered broken foot vs. Dolphins, will miss rest of season

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot early during Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins and will miss the rest of the season, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown on two-TD game vs. Titans: 'This one meant a lot to me'

With eight receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Titans, Eagles WR A.J. Brown explains how important it was to get some revenge against his former team.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 13 action.

