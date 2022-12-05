NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Baker Mayfield was released on Monday, the team announced. Mayfield's release came at the request of the 27 year old and he will now hit the waiver wire.
INJURIES
- LB Sione Takitaki suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's game and will miss the remainder of the season, per head coach Kevin Stefanski.
INJURIES
- DE Sebastian Joseph-Day is still getting tests on his knee, but the belief is he did not suffer a major injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- DE Jonathan Bullard may not require surgery for his biceps injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The hope is he's back on the field soon, Rapoport added.
INJURIES
- WR Kenneth Walker III will have tests today on what coach Pete Carroll called a "jammed" ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Rapoport adds that the injury is different from a sprain because the joint jammed down and not on one side or the other.
INJURIES
- LB Cole Holcomb underwent foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Holcomb, who was placed on injured reserve last week, is expected to be fully recovered before he hits free agency in March, per Pelissero.