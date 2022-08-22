NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 22

Around the NFL

The L-Train is ready to leave the station.

The Washington Commanders activated tight end Logan Thomas from the physically unable to perform list on Monday, the team announced. Thomas began camp on the PUP list due to a knee injury suffered in Week 13 of the 2021 season.

As the Commanders begin preparation for Week 3 of the 2022 preseason, the pass-catcher has been cleared for departure, and he isn't the only tight end making his way to Washington's active roster. In the same news release, the Commanders also announced they've claimed former Rams tight end Kendall Blanton via waivers, and signed free-agent TE Jake Hausmann.

Thomas is the most significant name, though, because of the path he's taken to this point in his career, which has included a conversion from quarterback to tight end and a number of stints on both practice squads and active rosters with six different teams since 2014. Thomas was able to prove he had the chance to be a quality tight end in his 2019 season spent with Detroit, and capitalized when Washington came calling in 2020, posting his best statistical season (72 catches, 670 yards, six touchdowns) of his career.

Washington rewarded Thomas with a three-year extension after the 2021 season. He begins his first year of that deal with Monday's activation from the PUP list.

INJURIES

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
  • FS Jordan Poyer (elbow) is "not quite there yet" for a return to practice, coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
New York Giants
New York Giants
  • Rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to miss roughly three weeks after suffering a sprained MCL during Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
  • Rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers will miss the 2022 season due to a torn ACL.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ROSTER MOVES

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

TRADES

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

MINNESOTA RECEIVES:


LAS VEGAS RECEIVES:

  • Conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick

