NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 22

The L-Train is ready to leave the station.
The Washington Commanders activated tight end Logan Thomas from the physically unable to perform list on Monday, the team announced. Thomas began camp on the PUP list due to a knee injury suffered in Week 13 of the 2021 season.
As the Commanders begin preparation for Week 3 of the 2022 preseason, the pass-catcher has been cleared for departure, and he isn't the only tight end making his way to Washington's active roster. In the same news release, the Commanders also announced they've claimed former Rams tight end Kendall Blanton via waivers, and signed free-agent TE Jake Hausmann.
Thomas is the most significant name, though, because of the path he's taken to this point in his career, which has included a conversion from quarterback to tight end and a number of stints on both practice squads and active rosters with six different teams since 2014. Thomas was able to prove he had the chance to be a quality tight end in his 2019 season spent with Detroit, and capitalized when Washington came calling in 2020, posting his best statistical season (72 catches, 670 yards, six touchdowns) of his career.
Washington rewarded Thomas with a three-year extension after the 2021 season. He begins his first year of that deal with Monday's activation from the PUP list.
INJURIES
- FS Jordan Poyer (elbow) is "not quite there yet" for a return to practice, coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday.
- LB Kenneth Murray Jr. will return to practice on Monday, the team announced.
- Rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to miss roughly three weeks after suffering a sprained MCL during Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
- Rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers will miss the 2022 season due to a torn ACL.
- WR Mike Evans (hamstring) practiced in full on Monday, per coach Todd Bowles.
- Placed OG Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve. Stinnie suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Saturday's night's preseason game versus the Titans.
- Placed LB Cam Gill on injured reserve.
ROSTER MOVES
- Released WR Tavon Austin.
- Released P Matt Haack.
- Waived WR Terry Godwin.
- Waived OT Austen Pleasants
- Waived LB Khalan Tolson
- Released LB Justin Lawler.
- Waived/injured DB Shakur Brown.
- Waived/injured DB Shyheim Carter.
- Waived WR Javion Heiligh.
- Waived WR Jack Sorenson.
- Waived TE Scotty Washington.
- Waived WR D.J. Montgomery.
- Waived DT Caeveon Patton.
- Waived OG Cameron Hunt.
- Waived K James McCourt.
- Released WR Albert Wilson.
- Waived/injured DL Jullian Taylor.
- Signed OT Adrian Ealy.
- Waived OT Jordan Tucker.
TRADES
MINNESOTA RECEIVES:
- QB Nick Mullens
LAS VEGAS RECEIVES:
- Conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick
