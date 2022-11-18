Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 18

Published: Nov 18, 2022 at 11:09 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
2022 · 6-3-0

INJURIES

Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 6-3-0

INJURIES

  • RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is being anticipated for a return on Sunday versus Minnesota, coach Mike McCarthy told reports Friday. 
  • DE Demarcus Lawrence (feet/knee) will be limited in Friday's practice but McCarthy has "all intention for him to play."
Houston Texans
2022 · 1-7-1

INJURIES

  • CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) didn't practice today and will be a game-time decision on Sunday versus the Commanders..
New York Giants
2022 · 7-2-0

INJURIES

  • WR Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring) is “trending in the right direction" to play Sunday versus the Lions, per coach Brian Daboll. 
  • TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) will be ruled out, per Daboll.
  • OT Evan Neal (knee) is unlikely to play despite returning to practice this week. 
New York Jets
2022 · 6-3-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Washington Commanders
2022 · 5-5-0

INJURIES

  • DE Chase Young (knee) not expected to play against Houston, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Young's 21-day window to be activated from the PUP list closes on Nov. 23.

