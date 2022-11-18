NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DL Greg Rousseau (ankle) won't play against Cleveland, coach Sean McDermott told reporters
- LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel) won't play, per McDermott
- CB Tre'Davious White (knee) won't play, per McDermott
INJURIES
- RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is being anticipated for a return on Sunday versus Minnesota, coach Mike McCarthy told reports Friday.
- DE Demarcus Lawrence (feet/knee) will be limited in Friday's practice but McCarthy has "all intention for him to play."
INJURIES
- CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) didn't practice today and will be a game-time decision on Sunday versus the Commanders..
INJURIES
- WR Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring) is “trending in the right direction" to play Sunday versus the Lions, per coach Brian Daboll.
- TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) will be ruled out, per Daboll.
- OT Evan Neal (knee) is unlikely to play despite returning to practice this week.
INJURIES
- WR Corey Davis (knee) won't play against New England, per coach Robert Saleh
- OT Duane Brown (shoulder) questionable
- G Nate Herbig (shin) questionable
- DL Sheldon Rankins (elbow) won't play, per Saleh
SIGNINGS
- OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Myron Cunningham (practice squad)
INJURIES
- DE Chase Young (knee) not expected to play against Houston, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Young's 21-day window to be activated from the PUP list closes on Nov. 23.